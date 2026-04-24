Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size To Surpass USD 416.96 Bn By 2035
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Definition
|The Lithium-ion Battery market represents the total revenue generated from the design, manufacturing, and deployment of lithium-ion battery cells, modules, packs, and energy storage systems across electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and stationary energy storage applications.
|Market size value in 2026
|USD 110.93 Billion
|Revenue forecast in 2035
|USD 416.96 Billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 15.85% from 2026 to 2035
|Base year for estimation
|2025
|Historical data
|2021 - 2025
|Forecast period
|2026 - 2035
|Quantitative units
|Volume in GWh; revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2026 to 2035
|Report coverage
|Volume & revenue forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments covered
|By Product, By Application, By Component, By Capacity, By Voltage, By End-User, By Regions
|Regional scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|Country scope
|U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Italy; U.K.; Germany; Spain; France; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; Brazil; Paraguay; Columbia; South Africa; UAE; Egypt; Saudi Arabia
|Key companies profiled
|Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL); LG Energy Solution Ltd.; Panasonic Holdings Corporation; Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.; BYD Co., Ltd.; SK On Co., Ltd.; Tesla, Inc.; CALB (China Aviation Lithium Battery Co., Ltd.); EVE Energy Co., Ltd.; Toshiba Corporation
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Why Is the Lithium-ion Battery Market Dominated By Asia Pacific?
The Asia Pacific lithium ion battery market size was valued at USD 49.79 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 218.90 billion by 2035, exhibiting at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.96% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.
Asia Pacific held dominant position in the lithium battery market today, with a strong manufacturing ecosystem, an abundance of capability to process raw materials, and a significant amount of demand for electric vehicles as well as consumer electronics. There are many large-scale production facilities located throughout Asia Pacific that are primarily funded by either government incentives or policies that promote the development of battery manufacturers. In addition, the various battery manufacturers are continuously expanding their capacities, and therefore, the overall supply chain of the Asia Pacific lithium battery industry is strengthened. Investments in renewable energy storage, along with rapid urbanization, continue to drive strong demand in the Asia Pacific, making it the premier global market for lithium battery production and innovation.
How will North America Expand Fastest in the Lithium-ion Battery Market in forecasted?
North America lithium battery production is largely attributed to the increase of investments into domestic battery production/locations, along with electric vehicle adoption. Numerous government programmers are helping to create incentives for clean energy and local battery supply chain construction; this has resulted in the establishment of gig factories across the continent. All major automakers are also now involved with technology companies to secure their battery supply and reduce their dependence on imports. In addition, battery recycling technologies and energy storage systems are becoming more prevalent.
Europe Lithium-ion Battery Market Trends
The lithium-ion battery market in Europe is supported by aggressive decarbonization targets, widespread EV adoption, and increasing investments in renewable energy storage. Countries such as Germany, France, the UK, and the Nordics are focusing on building regional battery ecosystems to reduce import dependence. EU regulations promoting zero-emission mobility and grid flexibility are driving consistent demand for lithium-ion batteries across automotive and stationary storage applications.
Latin America Lithium-ion Battery Market Trends
The lithium-ion battery market in Latin America is witnessing emerging growth, driven by the gradual adoption of electric mobility and the increasing deployment of renewable energy projects paired with storage systems. Countries such as Brazil, Chile, and Mexico are integrating lithium-ion batteries to support solar and wind capacity expansion. Growing focus on grid reliability, energy access, and clean transportation is expected to support steady market development over the forecast period.
Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Market Trends
The lithium-ion battery market in the Middle East & Africa is in an early growth phase, supported by investments in renewable energy projects, grid modernization, and electric mobility initiatives. Gulf countries are deploying lithium-ion batteries alongside large-scale solar projects to enhance grid stability, while parts of Africa are adopting batteries for off-grid and microgrid applications. Increasing focus on energy diversification and sustainability is expected to gradually drive lithium-ion battery adoption across the region.Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ 6301
Lithium-ion Battery Market Segmentation Insights
Product Insights
Which product segment dominates the Lithium-Ion Battery Market?
Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) dominates the product segment due to to its long history as a primary source of energy for consumer-based electronics (smartphones, laptops, etc.), LCO remains the leading product category for lithium-ion batteries. Its established supply-chain network continues to support LCO despite the fact that other advanced battery technologies are being developed for Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage applications.
LFP continues to be the fastest growing product category in batteries, largely because of its enhanced thermal stability, effectiveness at a high cycle count, and cost competitiveness relative to other battery chemistries. Continued growth in electric vehicle applications and energy storage systems, particularly in sensitive markets, is expected to lead to significant increases in global battery demand for LFP.
Application Insights
How did the Automotive Segment Dominate the Lithium-ion Battery Market in 2025?
The automotive sector is leading the market in 2025, due to the rapid acceptance of electric vehicles globally. Manufacturers have significantly increased production capacity due to government incentives, emission restrictions, and battery technology advancements - making up for much of the lithium-ion battery market demand consequently, creating a major share for EVs in the lithium-ion market.
Time-of-use energy storage systems are also quickly becoming more common, primarily due to the growing use of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power. This combined with a need for better grid stability, backup power supply at homes/ businesses, and decentralized solutions means that there will be large volumes of lithium-ion batteries to provide these services from all categories of customers; including homes, businesses and utilities.
Battery Type Insights
Which battery type segment dominates the Lithium-Ion Battery Market?
The Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) Segment Lead the Lithium-ion Battery Market in 2025 because of its wide-spread application in portable electronic devices. Its excellent energy density and durability also contribute to its continued dominance, even though it faces increased competition from newer chemistries in the electric vehicle and industrial markets.
Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) is the fastest-growing segment of battery types. The rise of LFP is due to the introduction of innovative LFP battery variations, such as blade LFP, which have excellent safety records, long lifespans, and cost savings compared with traditional lithium-ion chemistries that make them well suited for use in electric stationary storage and vehicles.
Component Insights
Which component segment dominates the Lithium-Ion Battery Market?
Cathodes dominate the component segment in lithium-ion battery market in 2025, as determining the capacity, voltage, and performance of a lithium-ion battery. Cathodes are built with different types of materials. Some common materials for cathodes are NMC, LFP, and LCO, with the overall contribution of each cathode to the total price of a battery pack; therefore, this gives cathodes a larger market share.
Anodes have the fastest growth rate in this market because of the ongoing development of new materials for anodes such as silicon-based and lithium titanate. This advancement allows batteries to have a greater energy density, shorter charging times, and longer life spans; therefore, anodes will continue to be a significant area of focus when developing next-generation lithium-ion batteries.
More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:
Lithium-ion Battery Market Top Key Companies:
- BYD Co., Ltd. CALB (China Aviation Lithium Battery Co., Ltd.) Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) EVE Energy Co., Ltd. LG Energy Solution Ltd. Panasonic Holdings Corporation Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. SK On Co., Ltd. Tesla, Inc. Toshiba Corporation
Recent Developments
- In July 2025, Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. officially began operations at its new lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in De Soto, Kansas, USA, marking a major expansion of its North American production footprint. The state-of-the-art plant focuses on the mass production of advanced 2170 cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles (EVs) and is expected to reach an annual capacity of approximately 32 GWh, significantly boosting Panasonic's ability to meet rising regional EV demand.
Lithium-ion Battery Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Lithium-ion Battery Market
By Product
- Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA) Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO) Lithium Titanate Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LMC)
By Application
- Automotive Consumer Electronics Industrial Energy Storage Systems Medical Devices
By Battery Type
- Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)
- High Nickel NMC (NMC 811, NMC 91⁄21⁄2) Mid Nickel NMC (NMC 622) Low Nickel NMC (NMC 111)
- Standard LFP Blade LFP
By Component
- Cathode
- NMC Cathode LFP Cathode LCO Cathode NCA Cathode
- Graphite Anode Silicon-based Anode Lithium Titanate Anode
- Liquid Electrolyte Solid-State Electrolyte
- Polyethylene Separator Polypropylene Separator Ceramic-coated Separator
- Aluminum Copper
By Capacity
- Below 3,000 mAh 3,000–10,000 mAh 10,000–60,000 mAh Above 60,000 mAh
By Voltage
- Low (Below 12V) Medium (12V–36V) High (Above 36V)
By Application
- Automotive
- Passenger Electric Vehicles Commercial Electric Vehicles Two & Three Wheelers
- Smartphones Laptops Tablets Wearables
- Residential Storage Commercial & Industrial Storage Utility-scale Storage
- Forklifts Robotics Power Tools
- Aerospace Marine
By End-User
- OEMs Aftermarket
By Regional
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
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