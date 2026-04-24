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Rock Avenue Records USA Is Excited To Declare The Releae Of Larry Pascale - ELYSIUM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pascale's new album is an inspiring melodic ten track rock opus with a focus on super strong melodies, big vocals, and guitars that truly will keep listeners entertained and focused. The first single from the record 'This Way' is an excellent example of Pascale's songwriting skills, guitar playing, wicked vocal delivery and all-around musicianship. All tracks are written and produced by Pascale. In addition, Pascale performs all the vocals, guitars, bass & keys on the record.
Pascale says "When I set out to start writing for the new album it was very organic. Nothing preconceived. I found myself writing a bit heavier or edgier riffs than my previous records. It was an electric atmosphere as it all came together. Combining those riffs with melodic chord changes. Albeit a bit heavier, in addition to all the guitars, I did play and add keyboards and piano on essentially every track. I think it all blends and is very balanced". Lyrically faith-based, Elysium is motivationally inspiring both lyrically and musically.
About Larry Pascale - Larry Pascale is a premier singer, hit songwriter, guitarist, bassist, arranger, producer, engineer and Rock Avenue USA Records recording artist. Pascale's inspiring melodious compositions go above all ages and genres. Fans from ages 8 to 80 years old and beyond enjoy his music. Unforgettable hooks, harmonies, blazing guitars, melodies, and songs you will keep singing.
Pascale says "When I set out to start writing for the new album it was very organic. Nothing preconceived. I found myself writing a bit heavier or edgier riffs than my previous records. It was an electric atmosphere as it all came together. Combining those riffs with melodic chord changes. Albeit a bit heavier, in addition to all the guitars, I did play and add keyboards and piano on essentially every track. I think it all blends and is very balanced". Lyrically faith-based, Elysium is motivationally inspiring both lyrically and musically.
About Larry Pascale - Larry Pascale is a premier singer, hit songwriter, guitarist, bassist, arranger, producer, engineer and Rock Avenue USA Records recording artist. Pascale's inspiring melodious compositions go above all ages and genres. Fans from ages 8 to 80 years old and beyond enjoy his music. Unforgettable hooks, harmonies, blazing guitars, melodies, and songs you will keep singing.
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