Govt Proposes City-Level Statistical Reports For 47 Million-Plus Cities To Enhance Urban Planning

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) proposed an initiative to publish dedicated city‐level statistical reports for the country's 47 million‐plus cities, to provide more granular data for urban policy and planning, an official statement said on Friday.

The ministry said that 47 million‐plus cities will be identified as per Population Census 2011, and the reports will use existing data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) and the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE), both of which already allow statistically robust estimation at the city level.

The initiative seeks to bridge critical data gaps and support informed decision-making at all levels of governance, the statement said.

Further, it aims to enhance the availability of granular urban statistics, support city-level policy formulation, contribute to city-level GDP estimation, and improve understanding of urban labour markets and enterprise dynamics. The reports will be disseminated annually in the public domain using user-friendly formats.

MoSPI proposed two annual thematic reports, including an Employment Profile of Million‐Plus Cities, and a City-Level Profile of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises.

The first report will provide key labour market indicators such as Labour Force Participation Rate, Worker Population Ratio, and Unemployment Rate. The second report will capture the scale, structure, employment, and economic performance of the urban informal sector, the ministry said.

Cities account for a significant share of national income and host a large concentration of both formal and informal economic activities, making them critical units of economic analysis.

However, the absence of reliable and consistent city-level statistics limits the ability to assess labour market conditions and the structure and performance of the unincorporated sector.

The initiative also seeks to create data for developing city-level Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates.

A consultation paper on the proposed framework for generation of city-level estimates has been uploaded on the MoSPI website for wider consultation of stakeholders. Stakeholders' comments are invited to review and suggest improvements to the proposed framework, indicators, methodology, and dissemination strategy.

-IANS

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