Dell Technologies Announces Powermaxos 10.4, Boosting Performance And Security For Mission-Critical Storage

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dell Technologies today announced PowerMaxOS 10.4, a major software update for its industry-leading mission-critical storage. The release introduces faster performance, enhanced cyber resilience and deeper ecosystem integration, to help business stays ahead of the curve.

Unlocking New Levels of Performance and Efficiency:

PowerMax is trusted by enterprises to handle the most demanding workloads like large-scale Oracle, SAP, Salesforce and Epic deployments. PowerMaxOS 10.4 takes this performance to the next level, delivering up to 25% faster read response times for SRDF-protected workloads1. Real-time decision-making and high-performance applications now have the speed that they need to excel with the leading cyber resilience.

Efficiency is equally critical, especially when balancing innovation with budget constraints. PowerMaxOS 10.4 accelerates performance while lowering the total cost of ownership for the new PowerMax 2500 and 8500 arrays. This allows organizations to achieve outstanding IOPs performance with reduced costs, thanks to the newest PowerMax node-pair configuration.

Fortifying Cyber Resilience:

PowerMaxOS 10.4 introduces Advanced Ransomware Detection to identify risks early and protect businesses before attacks occur. With Single Sign-in (SSO) support for Okta, PingFederate and Entra ID, access management is simple, while private-key support for SSO OIDC strengthens security. Together, these features help customers accelerate Zero Trust deployments that safeguard vital data without disrupting productivity.

Supporting automated failover, load balancing and full-scale recovery, PowerMax uses secure snapshots and flexible data protection to keep businesses running through any challenge.

Bridging the Gap to Modern Applications:

Modernizing applications is a top priority for large enterprises, but the shift from virtual machines to container platforms can be complex. PowerMaxOS 10.4 simplifies this journey through seamless integrations with both VMware and Red Hat OpenShift. Customers can now migrate VMware virtual machines up to 10 times faster2 through array-based XCOPY and the Red Hat Migration Toolkit for Virtualization (MTV). Additionally, enhanced REST API support enables up to 7 times faster storage cluster provisioning for OpenShift Container Platforms3 (OCP). These advancements help IT professionals and developers focus on creating value. PowerMaxOS 10.4 represents the future of mission-critical storage, combining performance, security and deep ecosystem integration to help businesses thrive.

Customer Quote:

“From a storage point of view, the bank's critical workloads and applications run on PowerMax due to its performance, reliability and flexibility. PowerMax very much runs the bank.”

Ali Rey, Group Head of Technology Platforms, Emirates NBD.