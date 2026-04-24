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Uber Places 'Pass It On' Notebooks In Vehicles For Dubai Riders To Share Messages Of Solidarity And Appreciation For The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, April: Over the past 10 days, Uber introduced 'Pass It On' notebooks, a community-driven initiative that invited riders in Dubai to share hand-written messages of solidarity, unity, and appreciation for the UAE during their journeys. To encourage riders to show their gratitude and support, select Uber vehicles in the emirate were equipped with specially designed notebooks titled;“For the UAE, with Love.” Throughout the week, riders left handwritten notes in celebration of the UAE, from words of thanks to the country and its leadership, to messages of togetherness and reflections on recent events initiative builds on Uber's recent efforts to support local communities, including the rollout of 20% discount codes in key cultural and business districts such as Alserkal Avenue and Al Seef, encouraging residents to explore and support homegrown businesses. Tala Nsouli, General Manager of Uber UAE, commented:“With our 'Pass It On' notebooks, we wanted to create a simple but meaningful way for people to show solidarity, community support and appreciation for the UAE community. At Uber, we understand that every journey has the potential to bring people closer together, and this initiative is about giving riders a space to express that, whether it's a simple message or to say thanks to the UAE leadership for making this nation such a warm and welcoming place to call home.” Messages written in the notebooks already reflect Dubai's strong sense of community spirit, with riders sharing sentiments such as:“Proud to call this country home”,“Together, we're stronger” and“Thank you to the UAE for keeping us safe.” The 'Pass It On' notebooks have been transforming everyday journeys into shared moments of connection, reinforcing Uber's commitment to support the communities it proudly serves.
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