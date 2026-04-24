MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Meryllion Announces Cancellation of Non-Brokered LIFE Financing

April 24, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Meryllion Resources Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) (" Meryllion " or the " Company ") announces that, due to market conditions, the Company has elected to cancel its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " LIFE Offering "). The LIFE Offering was intended to be conducted under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under section 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption.

The LIFE Offering was originally announced on March 13, 2026, and subsequently amended on April 9, 2026. Further details regarding the proposed terms of the LIFE Offering can be found in the Company's prior news releases.

The Company continues to evaluate potential financing opportunities and will provide further updates as appropriate.

About Meryllion Resources Corporation:

Meryllion is an exploration-stage company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company recently entered into a lease and option agreement in respect of the Makenzie gold/silver/antimony project located 44 kms south-southwest of Austin, Nevada in the Toiyabe Range of central Nevada. Makenzie is known to be one of the largest untested gold, silver and antimony anomalies in the state of Nevada.

Meryllion also has the rights to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Westbury and Tasmanian Strategic Green Metals ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth elements (REE) projects located in northeast Tasmania, Australia with a total tenement area of approximately 800 kms2. Meryllion's IAC REE projects are situated along strike, and/or adjacent to, discoveries by ABx Group Limited. ABx has reported that Tb (Terbium) and Dy (Dysprosium) concentrations in all of ABx's rare earths resources are the highest of any ionic adsorption clay deposit in Australia and are amongst the highest globally (refer ABx's ASX announcement dated 5 May 2025).