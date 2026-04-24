Needlecraft: This Hobby Has A Long History As A Subversive Form Of Protest

MENAFN - The Conversation) To pass the time while filming, before her eyesight deteriorated, actor Judi Dench could often be found sewing. The picture of submissive femininity, she sat bent over her needlework. The finished work however, which she gave as gifts, were actually expletive-filled insults worked in ornate embroidery.

There has been a resurgence of people taking up needlecrafts of all kinds in recent years, including knitting, crochet, embroidery and sewing, as a hobby.

Much has been made of the mindful qualities of needlework. As a stitcher myself, I know how much pleasure and relaxation can be gained from the flow of yarn and thread through needles. But beyond the mindful benefits of needlework, there is a long history of needlecraft as a form of expressive protest.



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In December 2024, textile artist, Sue Spence posted a photograph on Facebook. It showed the words“Middle class WOMAN of a certain age” embroidered in rudimentary stitches onto a small piece of fabric. It was a response to comments made by former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace, who claimed allegations of sexual misconduct against him came from“a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”. She later turned the design into brooches reading:“Middle class WOMAN of a certain RAGE.”

Spence subverted Wallace's original insult so it instead became a celebration of her identity. In doing so, she was participating in a long tradition of subversive stitching. For hundreds of years, silenced women have turned to needlecraft to express taboo emotions and protest their position in the world.

Her materials – needle and thread – are significant to her act of protest. Like the words being reclaimed, the medium she is using is also being reclaimed from its containment within the sphere of patriarchal domesticity as a submissive activity for genteel women.

Art historian Rozsika Parker's seminal book The Subversive Stitch (2019) traces the history of women and needlework. In it, she identifies how from the 17th century, needlecraft – particularly the embroidering of samplers –“had been employed to inculcate obedience, submission, passivity and piety”. Samplers were used to practise embroidery stitches and frequently involved the stitching of Bible passages and devotional images.

Resisting patriarchy

By the 19th century domestic needlework was widely practised by middle- and upper-class women. It was understood as an activity that tied mothers and daughters to the service of home, husbands and fathers. This is illustrated in the character of Rose Pargiter in Virginia Woolf's novel The Years (1937).

At the opening of the novel, in the 1880s, Rose is a little girl. Rose's sewing – she is embroidering roses onto a boot bag for her father – solidifies her position as“a good girl”, performing submissive obedience to a patriarchal order. Rose is literally stitching the flowers with which she shares a name at the feet (or at least the footwear) of her father. When she refuses to finish her sewing, she also refuses to accept her position in the order of society.

In The Subversive Stitch, Parker identifies more subtle ways in which women could subvert this dominant meaning of needlework. The bent head and quiet activity gave the appearance of passivity, allowing their resistance to hide in plain sight.

The Changi Quilts provide a good example of this from the 20th century. Changi, a prison in Singapore, was used by the Japanese army during the second world war to detain people from Allied countries on the island.

Men and women prisoners were separated. Denied access to writing materials, they could not communicate with each other. The women prisoners were, however, allowed to sew.

They set about making a series of patchwork quilts to be sent to the military hospital. Each woman made a square, including an embroidered picture and her signature. Once they were sent to the hospital, the male patients could read the quilts to get both a list of the women who had survived and some insight, through their artwork, of their feelings about internment. Preserved by the Red Cross Society, the quilts are a testament to the women's resistance.

A more overt challenge to the submissive meanings attached to women's needlework can be seen in the Suffragette banners of the early 20th century. They were created by women who, like Rose Pargiter, would have been brought up with the obligation to be good girls through domestic stitching. Through the banners, they used their craft as a tool in their fight for the vote.

Much contemporary textile work draws on this subversion of the historical consignment of needlework to patriarchal domesticity. The Craftivist Collective, a global movement founded by Sarah P. Corbett in 2008, combines craft and activism to intervene for social change. Corbett defines it as“gentle activism”, but upends the meaning of gentle, not to mean“passive or weak, but gentle as in compassionate and nuanced”.

So, the next time you see someone, quiet, still and with bent head, wielding needle and thread, consider how they might be using incisive and creative tools to make a sophisticated point.

And if you're a stitcher, you can try it yourself. Try reimagining traditional patterns or adding bold text or symbols to transform your mindful hobby into a quiet but powerful form of creative expression.

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