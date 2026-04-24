Professor of Nonprofit Management and Policy, Indiana University

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Professor Beth Gazley specializes in U.S. nonprofit management and civil society policy. She has published more than 85 research articles, books, and commentary addressing intersectoral collaboration, volunteerism, nonprofit governance, association management, disaster response, and other topics. Her two current projects examine civil society's vulnerability to climate change, and the present American 'Culture Wars' which include political attempts to restrict the constitutional rights of nonprofits.

Gazley spent 16 years in nonprofit fundraising and management consulting before commencing graduate school. A member of the Indiana University Bloomington faculty since 2004, Gazley is an elected fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration and a regular major media commentator. She has received a number of publishing, service, and research awards. She presently serves on the editorial boards of Nonprofit and Voluntary Sector Quarterly and Nonprofit Policy Forum and is a past editorial board member for Public Administration Review and Nonprofit Management & Leadership. Gazley has also served as faculty director of IU's MPA program and in campus leadership as an Associate Vice Provost for Faculty and Academic Affairs.

–present Professor, Indiana University



2004 University of Georgia, PhD Public Administration and Policy

2001 University of Georgia, Master of Public Administration 1983 Middlebury College, B.A. Political Science

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