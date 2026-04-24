Insider Trading Suspicions Emerge Amid Market Turmoil Linked To Iran Conflict

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Amid sharp fluctuations in global oil and stock markets triggered by the ongoing tensions with Iran, suspicions of insider trading have begun to surface in the United States, AzerNEWS reports, citing Bloomberg.

Market volatility in the oil sector has recently surged to levels not seen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Commodities and equities worldwide have reacted dramatically to each development in the conflict - from military strikes and pauses to threats, ceasefire discussions, and shifting prospects of a deal. Each turn of events has sent prices swinging, creating opportunities for significant financial gains.

In several instances, traders executed large transactions shortly before official statements or social media posts by U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Bloomberg, a notable example occurred on April 7, when, just two minutes before Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, traders moved contracts covering more than 15 million barrels of oil - valued at approximately $1.7 billion. Following the announcement, West Texas Intermediate crude prices dropped by more than 15%, while stock markets rose by over 2.5%.

A similar pattern was reportedly observed on March 23. Shortly before news emerged about a delay in U.S. strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure, unusually large transactions in oil futures were recorded, again suggesting that certain market participants may have acted on advance knowledge.