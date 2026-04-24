Ryan International School, Gandimaisamma Marks Earth Day With Plantation Drive At Dundigal Police St

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 24, 2026 3:08 am - April 22, 2026: Marking Earth Day with a spirit of responsibility and togetherness, led by its Principal Ms. Sai Satyaki, organized a thoughtful plantation drive that brought students, teachers, and local police closer for a meaningful cause.

Ryan International School, Gandimaisamma Marks Earth Day with

Plantation Drive at Dundigal Police Station

Gandimaisamma, April 22, 2026: Marking Earth Day with a spirit of responsibility and togetherness, Ryan International School, Gandimaisamma, led by its Principal Ms. Sai Satyaki, organized a thoughtful plantation drive that brought students, teachers, and local police closer for a meaningful cause.

The drive was held at the Dundigal Police Station, where the usually formal premises turned lively with the energy and enthusiasm of young students. Working side by side with police personnel, the participants shared a common goal to create a greener, healthier space for everyone.

Students eagerly planted saplings alongside the Circle Inspector and his team, an experience that went beyond just planting trees. It became a moment of learning, where children understood the importance of caring for the environment and taking small but significant steps toward a sustainable future.

The police officials played an encouraging role throughout, guiding the students and motivating them to nurture the plants as they grow. This simple yet impactful interaction reflected a strong sense of community, showing how collaboration between citizens and authorities can lead to positive change.

Through initiatives like these, Ryan International School continues to nurture not just academic excellence but also responsible, aware individuals. The Earth Day plantation drive served as a gentle reminder that meaningful change often begins with small actions and young minds can lead the way.

About Ryan Group of Institutions

Ryan Group of Institutions is one of India's leading educational networks, celebrating 50 years of excellence in education. Operating schools across the country, the group is committed to providing world-class education and holistic development opportunities. The group emphasizes academic excellence, character building, and comprehensive extracurricular programs including sports, arts, and community service.

About Ryan Group of Institutions

Ryan Group of Institutions is one of India's leading educational networks, celebrating 50 years of excellence in education. Operating schools across the country, the group is committed to providing world-class education and holistic development opportunities. The group emphasizes academic excellence, character building, and comprehensive extracurricular programs including sports, arts, and community service.