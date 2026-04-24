MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 24, 2026 5:30 am - This is part of a broader trend where The Brew News has influenced real outcomes. Its earlier coverage of Vasu Shroff's case at Jaipur Airport led to swift administrative action.

Dubai / New Delhi | February 2026

The Brew News continues to demonstrate the power of impactful journalism by bringing attention to outdated duty-free gold jewellery limits affecting NRIs, sparking discussions that have now translated into policy reform.

The report,“NRIs Demand Revision of Duty-Free Gold Jewellery Allowance as Prices Surge,” highlighted how rising gold prices have made existing customs rules impractical for international travelers.

An Issue Long Overlooked

With gold prices reaching record highs, NRIs pointed out that allowances introduced in 2016 are no longer relevant:

. Men: 20 grams (up to INR 50,000)

. Women: 40 grams (up to INR 1 lakh)

At current market rates, the effective value of these limits has significantly declined, creating confusion and financial burden.

The Brew News brought forward voices from the diaspora, shedding light on real challenges and policy gaps.

Community Response Gains Momentum

Chandrashekhar Bhatia, a Dubai-based businessman, noted:

“The limits are outdated and unrealistic in today's market conditions.”

The Indian Association of Sharjah formally raised the matter with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging policy revision.

Government Action in Union Budget 2026

Following sustained media attention and public discussion, the Government of India introduced key changes:

. Elimination of value-based caps

. Retention of weight-based limits

. Simplified customs processes

These reforms aim to reduce disputes, improve clarity, and ease compliance for travelers.

Reform and Future Outlook

The Government of India responded in Union Budget 2026 by removing value-based limits and retaining weight-based allowances, simplifying the process for travelers.

Additional Perspective:

Experts believe this move will not only reduce disputes at airports but also build greater trust between NRIs and regulatory authorities. The reform is seen as part of a larger shift toward modernizing outdated customs frameworks in line with global travel patterns. Stakeholders have also noted that continued media attention on such issues can further strengthen policy responsiveness and ensure that regulations evolve alongside economic realities, preventing similar gaps in the future.

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