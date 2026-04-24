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DU Professors Endorse GCC Schools As Game-Changers For Commerce Students
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 24, 2026: GCC School, hosted a roundtable discussion in New Delhi, bringing together esteemed school principals and academic leaders to deliberate on the theme“Impact of New-Age Learning on Building the Future Workforce & Finance Professionals.” Supported by the University of Delhi, bringing assured and secure career opportunities for commerce graduates in Big4 firms and leading MNCs.
Held at The Connaught, IHCL SeleQtions, the roundtable served as a focused platform for knowledge exchange, aimed at bridging the gap between industry and academia, and ensuring that commerce graduates are equipped with the right skills and opportunities to build secure careers with leading global firms across India and international markets.
The session witnessed participation from representatives of leading colleges across Delhi NCR, including Don Bosco College, Daulat Ram College, Mata Sundri College for Women, Sri Venkateswara College, Tecnia Institute of Advanced Studies, Shivaji College, Institute of Innovation in Technology and Management, Jagannath International Management School, Motilal Nehru College, Guru Gobind Singh, Indraprastha University, Shyam Lal College, Deen Dayal Singh College, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, Rukmini Devi Institute of Advanced Studies, Guru Nanak Institute of Management, among others, who actively contributed insights on curriculum evolution, experiential learning and the increasing need to align education with real-world industry demands. The discussion highlighted the growing importance of finance certifications, practical exposure, and global competency frameworks in shaping the next generation of professionals.
The roundtable featured key academic perspectives, including that of Prof. (Dr.) Manpreet Singh Manna, Executive Director, GCC School and Dr. Kamal Chhabra, Founder and CEO of GCC School and KC GlobEd, who emphasized the need for institutions to adapt to changing industry expectations.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kamal Chhabra, Founder & CEO of KC GlobEd and GCC School, said,“At GCC School, we aim to transform commerce graduates into future-ready professionals through programs like AEIAP, through the National Finance Entrance Test (NFET). We see strong career growth potential for students in Ahmedabad and the wider Gujarat region, and by blending certifications, practical training, and real-world exposure, we prepare them to step into Big4 firms and leading MNCs with confidence, unlocking opportunities with packages starting at 10 LPA for deserving candidates.”
Addressing the audience, Prof. (Dr.) Manpreet Singh Manna, Executive Director, GCC School highlighted that aligning academic curricula with evolving industry needs, emphasizing experiential learning and global exposure to prepare students for a dynamic financial landscape.
Reinforcing the growing importance of industry-aligned education, academic leaders from the Delhi University acknowledged that GCC School may play a crucial role in shaping students' career growth, especially in the evolving finance and global certification landscape.
The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session, fostering meaningful dialogue between educators and industry stakeholders.
About GCC School -
GCC School is India's first dedicated school for commerce graduates preparing talent for Global Capability Centres and leading MNCs. Built specifically for commerce graduates and early-career finance professionals, GCC School offers a structured, selection-led pathway into global finance careers through its 12-month AI-Enabled International Accounting Professionals Program (AEIAP). With UK ACCA integration, AIMA approval, a British Council Corporate Communications module, and an AI-first curriculum, GCC School has been designed to prepare candidates for stronger career progression in contemporary global finance and allied roles.
Held at The Connaught, IHCL SeleQtions, the roundtable served as a focused platform for knowledge exchange, aimed at bridging the gap between industry and academia, and ensuring that commerce graduates are equipped with the right skills and opportunities to build secure careers with leading global firms across India and international markets.
The session witnessed participation from representatives of leading colleges across Delhi NCR, including Don Bosco College, Daulat Ram College, Mata Sundri College for Women, Sri Venkateswara College, Tecnia Institute of Advanced Studies, Shivaji College, Institute of Innovation in Technology and Management, Jagannath International Management School, Motilal Nehru College, Guru Gobind Singh, Indraprastha University, Shyam Lal College, Deen Dayal Singh College, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, Rukmini Devi Institute of Advanced Studies, Guru Nanak Institute of Management, among others, who actively contributed insights on curriculum evolution, experiential learning and the increasing need to align education with real-world industry demands. The discussion highlighted the growing importance of finance certifications, practical exposure, and global competency frameworks in shaping the next generation of professionals.
The roundtable featured key academic perspectives, including that of Prof. (Dr.) Manpreet Singh Manna, Executive Director, GCC School and Dr. Kamal Chhabra, Founder and CEO of GCC School and KC GlobEd, who emphasized the need for institutions to adapt to changing industry expectations.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kamal Chhabra, Founder & CEO of KC GlobEd and GCC School, said,“At GCC School, we aim to transform commerce graduates into future-ready professionals through programs like AEIAP, through the National Finance Entrance Test (NFET). We see strong career growth potential for students in Ahmedabad and the wider Gujarat region, and by blending certifications, practical training, and real-world exposure, we prepare them to step into Big4 firms and leading MNCs with confidence, unlocking opportunities with packages starting at 10 LPA for deserving candidates.”
Addressing the audience, Prof. (Dr.) Manpreet Singh Manna, Executive Director, GCC School highlighted that aligning academic curricula with evolving industry needs, emphasizing experiential learning and global exposure to prepare students for a dynamic financial landscape.
Reinforcing the growing importance of industry-aligned education, academic leaders from the Delhi University acknowledged that GCC School may play a crucial role in shaping students' career growth, especially in the evolving finance and global certification landscape.
The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session, fostering meaningful dialogue between educators and industry stakeholders.
About GCC School -
GCC School is India's first dedicated school for commerce graduates preparing talent for Global Capability Centres and leading MNCs. Built specifically for commerce graduates and early-career finance professionals, GCC School offers a structured, selection-led pathway into global finance careers through its 12-month AI-Enabled International Accounting Professionals Program (AEIAP). With UK ACCA integration, AIMA approval, a British Council Corporate Communications module, and an AI-first curriculum, GCC School has been designed to prepare candidates for stronger career progression in contemporary global finance and allied roles.
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