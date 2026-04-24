Progressive Grocer's Grocery Impact Wins Jesse H. Neal Award For Best Brand-Related Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Progressive Grocer and Grocery Impact are Produced by EnsembleIQ; Prestigious Honor Recognizes Innovation and Industry Leadership in Grocery Retail

CHICAGO, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ's Progressive Grocer, the leading source of business intelligence for the food retail industry, today announces its Grocery Impact event has been awarded the 2026 Jesse H. Neal Award in the“Best Brand-Related Event” category. Presented by SIIA, the Jesse H. Neal Awards honor excellence in business journalism and content creation.

Progressive Grocer's Grocery Impact convenes the top influencers in food retail for three days of education, collaboration, networking and celebration within the grocery sector. The event was recognized for its dynamic programming, meaningful industry engagement, and ability to convene top leaders across the grocery ecosystem to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the future of retail. The event features forward-thinking keynotes, data-driven insights and collaborative discussions designed to drive real-world impact across the industry. In addition, Grocery Impact hosts the GenNext and Top Women in Grocery awards programs.

“Grocery Impact is a true labor of love that is meticulously planned and executed by the entire Progressive Grocer team,” says Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer Editor-in-Chief.“As it continues to grow and evolve, and as we prepare to celebrate the 20th anniversary of our Top Women in Grocery Awards program, this recognition solidifies the fact that Grocery Impact is a can't-miss event for the entire food retail industry.”

"Winning a Jesse H. Neal Award honor is an incredibly proud moment for the Progressive Grocer brand, and it reflects the level of thought, effort and care this team demonstrates every day. This year's Grocery Impact and the 20th anniversary of the Top Women in Grocery Awards will build on that momentum and continue to bring together education, recognition and meaningful connection across the industry," says Eric Savitch, SVP, Group Brand Director for Progressive Grocer, Path to Purchase Institute, Consumer Goods Technology and Store Brands.

Here's what Grocery Impact attendees had to say about the 2025 event:



“Grocery Impact was jam-packed with cutting-edge solutions to our common obstacles, and the speakers were at the top of our industry. I recommend this event to anyone looking to bring the best ideas in grocery to their company.”

"This event embodied the true definition of what our core values symbolizes as a company.” “The experience was beyond amazing! They really make you feel like a superstar.”



Additionally, Gina Acosta, formerly of Progressive Grocer, was recognized with the G.D. Crain Jr. Award. This annual award is bestowed upon an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the development of editorial excellence in business media over the course of a career.

To learn more about Grocery Impact 2026, which takes place November 4-6 in Orlando, Florida, click here.

About Progressive Grocer

For more than 100 years, Progressive Grocer has been the leading source of business intelligence for the food retail industry, delivering award-winning journalism, research and live-event experiences that inform, connect and empower grocery leaders across North America.

Stay connected with Progressive Grocer and Top Women in Grocery on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Apple and Spotify.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is a premier business intelligence company providing insightful information and actionable connections that help business leaders and their teams drive growth across the retail, consumer goods, technology, healthcare, and hospitality industries.

Media Contact

Emily Crowe

Editor-in-Chief

Progressive Grocer

...