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Tree Island Steel To Issue First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On May 15, 2026


2026-04-24 08:01:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. (" Tree Island " or the " Company ") (TSX: TSL) is pleased to announce that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026, after market hours on Friday, May 15, 2026.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, Tough Strand® and ToughPanelTM brand names.

For more information, please contact:

Ali Mahdavi
Investor Relations & Capital Markets
(416) 962-3300
email:...
Website:


MENAFN24042026004107003653ID1111027569



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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