NDA Leaders Congratulate Samrat Choudhary After Victory In Bihar Trust Vote

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 24 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders on Friday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, after he won the vote of trust in the state Legislative Assembly.

The motion was passed through a voice vote, effectively proving the government's majority on the floor of the House.

Extending his best wishes to Choudhary, BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi, said, "The confidence motion has been passed with a majority. Today is a significant day. The Chief Minister also presented a road map for Bihar's growth and development."

Former Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, called the victory a "historic moment".

He told reporters, "The NDA government is here to stay. It was there in the past, it is in the present and will continue in the future too."

Further, Sinha added, "The collective leadership in the state has promised the new generation that it will make Bihar developed and establish good governance here. The people's mandate is for a prosperous Bihar. My best wishes to the Chief Minister and both Deputy CMs."

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain mentioned that Samrat Choudhary has put forward a "big vision" for Bihar. "He would make airports and develop cities and also work towards taking Nitish Kumar's legacy ahead," he told IANS.

RLM MLA Rameshwar Mahto said, "Today is the first day of Samrat Choudhary as the Chief Minister in the Assembly. We have all come here to welcome him."

JD(U) Chief Spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar, underlined that after former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation, his son, despite being a potential claimant, made way for someone experienced.

He said, "In the discourse of politics, a new chapter has begun with the overwhelming mandate of the people. After Nitish Kumar resigned from his post, his son, Nishant Kumar, could have been a potential claimant. But when the party accepted a 'respected leader', following the father's path, the son also stepped down from his position."

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticised the newly-formed Bihar government.

He said,“In five years, five governments have been formed, and then a new government was formed again. This means that about 40 per cent of the year has been wasted. So when did any actual work get done?"