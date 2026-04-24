Inspired By An Icon: The New Cayenne Coupé Electric

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The new Cayenne Coupé models combine commanding presence with the iconic roofline of the 911 – known as the 'flyline' within Porsche. The coupé models are different from the A-pillar back, while the windscreen has also been designed specifically for the Coupé.

“The gently sloping roofline sweeps elegantly over the car's broad shoulders and gives the Cayenne Coupé a particularly sporty appearance,” saidThomas Stopka, Head of Exterior Design, Style Porsche.

The adaptive rear spoiler blends harmoniously into the body, while the way the rear window is embedded and flush-mounted with fewer joints ensures a clean, modern look.

“Precisely drawn lines, wide proportions and high-gloss black side window strips form a design that exudes sportiness in every detail. Extroverted and clearly positioned, the new Cayenne Coupé Electric is a sports car through and through,” said Stopka.