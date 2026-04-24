Global Healthcare Information Technology Market Projected To Surge To USD 1.69 Trillion By 2035 SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Healthcare Information Technology Market size was estimated at USD 390.97 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1689.38 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 15.76% over 2026-2035. As providers, payers, and life sciences firms accelerate their transition to digital, data-driven operations, the healthcare information technology market is expanding quickly. Clinical decision-making, population health, and operational efficiency are all being transformed by the increasing use of AI, predictive analytics, and cloud platforms.

Market Size and Forecast:



Market Size (2025): USD 390.97 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 1689.38 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 15.76%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024









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Growing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) to Boost Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the expansion of the healthcare information technology market is the quick uptake of electronic health records (EHRs). The need for safe, scalable, and interoperable data platforms is growing as health systems, clinics, and hospitals digitize medical information. Technologies that facilitate smooth information sharing, real-time data access, and strict adherence to laws like HIPAA are necessary for EHR integration. The use of analytics, cloud solutions, and sophisticated data management tools throughout the healthcare ecosystem is accelerated by the move to digital documentation, which also improves clinical processes and patient care coordination.

Major Healthcare Information Technology Market Companies Listed in the Report are



Cerner Corporation (Oracle Health)

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

IBM Watson Health / Merative

UnitedHealth Group (Optum Health IT Solutions)

Change Healthcare (UnitedHealth Group)

athenahealth, Inc.

eClinical work

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Infor, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Accenture Healthcare

Dell Technologies (Healthcare IT Solutions)

Amazon Web Services (AWS Healthcare & Life Sciences Cloud)

Oracle Corporation Altera Digital Health

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The software segment dominated the Healthcare Information Technology Market in 2025 and is expected to grow fastest from 2026–2035 as healthcare providers increasingly rely on digital platforms for data integration, analytics, and real-time decision-making.

By Deployment Mode

The cloud-based segment dominated the Healthcare Information Technology Market in 2025 and is expected to grow fastest from 2026–2035 due to its scalability, lower upfront costs, and ability to support seamless data sharing across healthcare systems.

By Application

Clinical Data Management dominated the Healthcare Information Technology Market in 2025 as healthcare organizations are increasingly depended on structured, accurate, and compliant data handling to support clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and patient safety monitoring. Predictive Analytics & AI is expected to grow fastest from 2026–2035 due to rising demand for advanced insights that improve diagnostics, treatment planning, and operational efficiency.

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics dominated the Healthcare Information Technology Market in 2025 as they generate the largest volume of patient data and rely heavily on digital systems for diagnostics, treatment planning, workflow management, and EHR integration. Pharma & Biotechnology Companies are expected to grow fastest from 2026–2035 due to rising adoption of advanced analytics, AI-driven research tools, and digital platforms for drug discovery and clinical trials.

By Data Type

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Data dominated the Healthcare Information Technology Market in 2025 as hospitals and clinics relied heavily on digitized patient information for clinical workflows, billing, diagnostics, and care coordination. Genomic Data is expected to grow fastest from 2026–2035 due to rapid advancements in precision medicine, falling sequencing costs, and rising adoption of genetic testing for disease prediction and personalized treatments.

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Healthcare Information Technology Market Key Segments

By Component



Hardware

Software Services (Consulting, Integration, Maintenance)

By Deployment Mode



On-premise

Cloud-based Hybrid

By Application



Clinical Data Management

Predictive Analytics & AI

Population Health Management

Revenue Cycle Management Patient Engagement & Monitoring

By End User



Hospitals & Clinics

Healthcare Payers

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Pharma & Biotechnology Companies Government & Public Health Agencies

By Data Type



Electronic Health Records (EHR) Data

Claims Data

Genomic Data

Real-World Evidence (RWE) IoT & Wearable Health Data

Regional Insights:

The U.S. Healthcare Information Technology Market was valued at USD 134.21 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 570.97 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.58% over 2026-2035. The U.S. Healthcare Information Technology Market is expanding due to strong adoption of AI, cloud platforms, and advanced analytics across hospitals, payers, and life sciences.

Due to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, widespread use of EHR systems, quick integration of AI-driven analytics, and substantial investment in digital health solutions, North America led the Healthcare Information Technology Market in 2025 with the largest revenue share of over 46%.

Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR of almost 17.68% between 2026 and 2035 due to growing hospital networks, government programs encouraging the implementation of health IT, increasing investments in AI and cloud technologies, and faster healthcare digitization.

Recent Developments:



In March 2024: Oracle Delivers Foundation for More Intelligent Healthcare” – enhancements to the Oracle Health Data Intelligence suite including a generative AI service for care-management and deeper data integration (EHR-agnostic). October 6, 2025: Epic previewed new developer-tools and interoperability features (API enhancements, patient/provider data-sharing) to simplify exchange and support cloud-native workflows for patients, providers and third-party apps.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



HEALTHCARE DATA GENERATION & UTILIZATION INDEX – helps you understand growth in structured and unstructured data, sources such as EHRs, imaging, and wearables, and evolving data usage across clinical and administrative functions.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION & WORKFLOW EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate reductions in processing time, administrative workload, and manual errors, along with improvements in clinical decision-making and billing accuracy.

TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INNOVATION TRACKER – helps you identify adoption of AI/ML, cloud platforms, interoperability standards, and advanced analytics driving digital healthcare transformation.

COST SAVINGS & ROI ANALYSIS – helps you assess financial benefits from automation, ROI timelines for AI and cloud investments, and overall healthcare IT budget allocation trends.

INTEROPERABILITY & SYSTEM INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you analyze compliance with FHIR, HL7, and DICOM standards, along with integration across healthcare systems and data exchange efficiency. INFRASTRUCTURE & DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY INSIGHTS – helps you compare on-premise, cloud, and hybrid models, enabling optimized infrastructure planning and long-term cost management.

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Healthcare Information Technology Market Report Scope