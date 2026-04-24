Indore Police Rescue Two Abducted Boys Within Hours Four Held

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, April 24 (IANS) Indore Police cracked a shocking case of child abduction within hours on April 23, rescuing two minor boys and arresting four accused who, according to officials, had plotted the crime after suffering heavy losses in the stock market.

The swift operation, carried out under the jurisdiction of Palasia Police Station, brought relief to the children's family and the wider community, which had been thrown into panic by the sudden disappearance.

Indore was gripped by panic on the night of April 23 when two minor boys went missing from Tirupati Garden in Lala Ram Nagar. The sudden disappearance of the children plunged their family and the police into crisis, but Madhya Pradesh Police rescued them within five hours.

According to officials at Palasia Police Station, the case was reported at around 8:45 p.m., prompting an immediate investigation. Police officials stated that the boys, residents of Geeta Nagar and Khatik Mohalla, had gone to play in the garden as they did every day but failed to return home.

CCTV footage revealed a young woman luring the children away with chips, candies, and pictures of pets on her mobile phone. Soon after, the complainant received a ransom call demanding Rs 15 lakh for the safe release of the boys, accompanied by threats of dire consequences.

Senior police officials confirmed that joint teams were formed under their guidance, with personnel deployed across hotels, bus stands, railway stations, and other public places. Technical surveillance and analysis of CCTV footage helped track the suspects to an apartment in Datt Nagar, nearly 15 kilometres from the crime scene.

The area was cordoned off, and in a coordinated operation, the accused were apprehended while attempting to flee. Both boys were rescued safely.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Radhika Prajapati, Tanisha Sen, Lalit Sen, and Vineet Prajapati. Radhika and Vineet are siblings.

During questioning, the accused admitted to abducting the children in a premeditated manner after suffering losses in the stock market. Police officials revealed that the group had been conducting reconnaissance for two days prior to the incident and had even taken one of the boys to a flat earlier.

Investigators noted that after abducting the children, the accused woman transported them to a flat in Rajendra Nagar, recorded videos of them, and later fed them milk-based vermicelli when they asked for food.

The mobile phones used in the crime have been seized, and legal proceedings have been initiated against all four accused. Police officials confirmed that the rescued boys were taken to MY Hospital for medical examination before being reunited with their family, bringing relief after hours of fear and uncertainty.