403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Abu Dhabi Award For Excellence In Government Performance (ADAEP)
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE - TAMM has won the Digital Initiative and Artificial Intelligence Award under the Abu Dhabi Government Collaborative Initiatives Excellence Awards at the Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance (ADAEP), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, in recognition of the platform's continued commitment to delivering outstanding government services.
TAMM was celebrated for its innovative approach to elevating the government services experience for citizens and residents across Abu Dhabi. Pictured on the left: His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, Director General of TAMM, holding the award on behalf of the team.
TAMM was celebrated for its innovative approach to elevating the government services experience for citizens and residents across Abu Dhabi. Pictured on the left: His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, Director General of TAMM, holding the award on behalf of the team.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment