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Sharjah Collection Introduces 'Energize Your Morning' At Al Badayer Retreat A Curated Sunrise Ritual Of Wellness, Nature And Renewal
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In a world that rarely pauses, Sharjah Collection invites travellers to begin their day differently – with a sense of renewal, balance, and quiet indulgence. Introducing“Energize Your Morning” at Al Badayer Retreat, a thoughtfully curated sunrise experience that seamlessly blends wellness, nourishment, and the serene beauty of the desert.
Set against the golden dunes of central Sharjah, where the first light of day gently transforms the landscape, this immersive morning ritual is designed for those seeking more than just a routine – it is a return to self. From the moment guests arrive, the experience unfolds with quiet sophistication. Whether easing into the day with a mindful yoga session, recharging in the gym, or simply absorbing the stillness of the desert air, each element has been crafted to restore both body and mind. The journey continues with a refined, health-forward breakfast that celebrates freshness, balance, and artisanal preparation. The menu reflects a modern interpretation of mindful dining. Highlights include delicately presented seasonal fruit mosaics coated in 85% dark chocolate, handcrafted granola paired with cinnamon-scented Greek yoghurt, and airy cloud-fried egg whites complemented by vibrant greens. For those seeking a nourishing boost, the avocado protein blend offers a wholesome fusion of natural ingredients designed to energise and sustain. Beyond wellness, the experience embraces a sense of effortless leisure. Guests can transition from movement to stillness with access to both indoor and outdoor pools, allowing the morning to unfold at their own pace – whether active or contemplative. More than an offering, this is a philosophy – one that reflects Sharjah Collection's commitment to creating meaningful, culturally rooted, and nature-inspired experiences. At, mornings are not simply a start to the day; they are an invitation to reconnect, recharge, and rediscover the beauty of slow, intentional living. Energize Your Morning:
Set against the golden dunes of central Sharjah, where the first light of day gently transforms the landscape, this immersive morning ritual is designed for those seeking more than just a routine – it is a return to self. From the moment guests arrive, the experience unfolds with quiet sophistication. Whether easing into the day with a mindful yoga session, recharging in the gym, or simply absorbing the stillness of the desert air, each element has been crafted to restore both body and mind. The journey continues with a refined, health-forward breakfast that celebrates freshness, balance, and artisanal preparation. The menu reflects a modern interpretation of mindful dining. Highlights include delicately presented seasonal fruit mosaics coated in 85% dark chocolate, handcrafted granola paired with cinnamon-scented Greek yoghurt, and airy cloud-fried egg whites complemented by vibrant greens. For those seeking a nourishing boost, the avocado protein blend offers a wholesome fusion of natural ingredients designed to energise and sustain. Beyond wellness, the experience embraces a sense of effortless leisure. Guests can transition from movement to stillness with access to both indoor and outdoor pools, allowing the morning to unfold at their own pace – whether active or contemplative. More than an offering, this is a philosophy – one that reflects Sharjah Collection's commitment to creating meaningful, culturally rooted, and nature-inspired experiences. At, mornings are not simply a start to the day; they are an invitation to reconnect, recharge, and rediscover the beauty of slow, intentional living. Energize Your Morning:
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At Al Badayer Retreat
Available daily from 6:00 AM to 11:30 AM
Price at AED 150 per person inclusive of taxes
Weekends included but blackout dates apply
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