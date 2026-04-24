Sharjah Collection Introduces 'Energize Your Morning' At Al Badayer Retreat A Curated Sunrise Ritual Of Wellness, Nature And Renewal

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a world that rarely pauses, Sharjah Collection invites travellers to begin their day differently – with a sense of renewal, balance, and quiet indulgence. Introducing“Energize Your Morning” at Al Badayer Retreat, a thoughtfully curated sunrise experience that seamlessly blends wellness, nourishment, and the serene beauty of the desert.

Set against the golden dunes of central Sharjah, where the first light of day gently transforms the landscape, this immersive morning ritual is designed for those seeking more than just a routine – it is a return to self.

From the moment guests arrive, the experience unfolds with quiet sophistication. Whether easing into the day with a mindful yoga session, recharging in the gym, or simply absorbing the stillness of the desert air, each element has been crafted to restore both body and mind. The journey continues with a refined, health-forward breakfast that celebrates freshness, balance, and artisanal preparation.

The menu reflects a modern interpretation of mindful dining. Highlights include delicately presented seasonal fruit mosaics coated in 85% dark chocolate, handcrafted granola paired with cinnamon-scented Greek yoghurt, and airy cloud-fried egg whites complemented by vibrant greens. For those seeking a nourishing boost, the avocado protein blend offers a wholesome fusion of natural ingredients designed to energise and sustain.

Beyond wellness, the experience embraces a sense of effortless leisure. Guests can transition from movement to stillness with access to both indoor and outdoor pools, allowing the morning to unfold at their own pace – whether active or contemplative.

More than an offering, this is a philosophy – one that reflects Sharjah Collection's commitment to creating meaningful, culturally rooted, and nature-inspired experiences. At, mornings are not simply a start to the day; they are an invitation to reconnect, recharge, and rediscover the beauty of slow, intentional living.

At Al Badayer Retreat Available daily from 6:00 AM to 11:30 AM Price at AED 150 per person inclusive of taxes Weekends included but blackout dates apply

Energize Your Morning:

About Sharjah Collection:

Sharjah Collection is a portfolio of seven heritage-inspired retreats developed by Shurooq (Sharjah Investment and Development Authority), designed to showcase the soul of the Emirate through sustainable, nature-led hospitality. Blending luxury, culture and environmental responsibility, the collection offers authentic experiences across Sharjah's most extraordinary landscapes – from golden desert dunes and protected mangrove islands to historic mountain villages steeped in heritage.

Sharjah Collection includes 7 unique retreats, Al Badayer Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat, and the newly opened Nomad by Sharjah Collection. Each property is thoughtfully integrated into its natural and cultural surroundings, offering privacy, tranquility and a meaningful connection to place.

Aligned with Sharjah's vision to lead in sustainable and experiential tourism, Sharjah Collection champions eco-conscious design, heritage preservation and low-impact architecture. More than places to stay, its retreats invite travellers to experience the Emirate through journeys shaped by authenticity, environmental stewardship and refined Arabian hospitality.

About the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority Shurooq:

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is the driving force behind Sharjah's transformation into a leading destination for business, tourism, and sustainable living. Established in 2009 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and led by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, the authority has spearheaded nearly AED 8 billion in investments across over 50 strategic projects covering more than 60 million square feet. Through sustainable development, bold partnerships, and innovation across real estate, hospitality, leisure, and culture, Shurooq continues to strengthen Sharjah's position as a global hub for investment and tourism - creating meaningful experiences that drive growth for the economy, people, and planet.