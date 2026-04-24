Superstar Slovenian Tadej Pogačar Hunts Further Monument Glory

UAE Team Emirates-XRG head into the famous Liège-Bastogne-Liège hungry for more monument success. World Champion Tadej Pogačar returns to lead the team on the back of a near-perfect start to his 2026 season, with the squad aiming to round off a commanding spring classics campaign with a major victory on Belgian roads.







Known as 'La Doyenne', the hills of Belgium will once again provide the toughest of tests for those willing to risk defeat in pursuit of glory. Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the oldest monument on the calendar, is defined by its relentless climbs and drama-filled racing. It's a challenge Pogačar has repeatedly embraced, with victories in 2021, 2024, and 2025 underlining his affinity for the race. Pogačar is no stranger to the demands of monument racing, with cycling's most punishing one-day events often bringing out his most courageous and memorable performances. The UAE Team Emirates-XRG leader already boasts a comprehensive one-day palmarès, with victories across four of cycling's five monuments, alongside two podium finishes at Paris-Roubaix. He will be supported by a squad built to excel on the Ardennes terrain. It is a timely boost that trusted lieutenant Tim Wellens returns from injury and continues his progression back toward peak form, with the Belgian National Champion set to play a pivotal supporting role. Benoît Cosnefroy arrives in fine form following a podium finish at Amstel Gold Race and will provide an important option on the climbs. Frenchman Pavel Sivakov and Belgian Rune Herregodts offer further strength across the rolling terrain, while Domen Novak and Vegard Stake Laengen will be tasked with protecting and positioning their leader in the peloton. Pogačar: “The Ardennes campaign has been pretty solid for the team so far and I hope we can build on that for Liège. The guys worked really well in the other races and Benoît is flying too at the moment, so I think we are in a good place as a team to take a big result. “I'm also looking forward to Tour de Romandie. It's a new race for me, a new challenge, and that's exciting. It will be my first stage race of the year too, so it's a nice addition to the calendar. I've heard it's a beautiful region to ride a bike in.” Standing in the way of UAE Team Emirates-XRG is another world-class field of contenders, led by former winner Remco Evenepoel. The Belgian will be eager to continue his strong form on home roads, following an impressive victory at Amstel Gold Race. Italian Giulio Ciccone also emerges as a rider to watch, as he looks to make his mark on the Ardennes classics with what would be the biggest win of his career. Meanwhile, rising talent Paul Seixas adds further intrigue with the 20-year-old set to line up against Pogačar for the first time this season after a series of eye-catching, aggressive performances. The race itself, with its distinctive arrowhead-shaped route, will cover 259km. The peloton heads south from Liège, with the climbing intensifying as the race unfolds. After passing through Bastogne with over 100km already in the legs, riders face a succession of short, steep climbs that define the race. The decisive phase often begins inside the final 30km on the Côte de la Redoute, a launchpad for race-winning attacks. From there, two further climbs stand between the contenders and the finish, before the race build toward a full-gas run to the line, where the 2026 King of Liège will be crowned. UAE Team Emirates-XRG expect to be firmly at the centre of the action as the race reaches its decisive moments, with the objective of splitting the field and launching Pogačar at precisely the right time. After a flying start to the 2026 campaign, the Slovenian will be aiming to secure his fourth Liège-Bastogne-Liège title and add another landmark victory to his growing list of achievements.