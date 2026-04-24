Myseum.AI To Debut Picture Party For Couples At The Florida Bridal & Wedding Expo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to showcase Picture Party, a private social network for couples to capture and share wedding memories in real time

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myseum, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSE) or the "Company") a privacy-first AI and social media technology company, today announced that it will participate in the Florida Bridal & Wedding Expo, hosted by American Consumer Shows (ACS), on June 14, 2026, at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Company is exhibiting at the event to introduce Picture Party directly to couples and wedding planners at one of the largest bridal gatherings in the country, as it looks to accelerate adoption through high-intent, real-world wedding environments where guest-driven photo sharing is most active.

Participation at the Florida Bridal & Wedding Expo builds on the recent initiative to bring Picture Party, its private social network designed specifically for live events, to 10,000+ weddings. Couples can sign up at to receive a free, instant private social network customized specifically for their event.

“With millions of weddings every year in the United States annually, we have a unique opportunity to reach tens of millions of potential users quickly. Instead of just one photographer, all wedding guests can help capture every angle by participating in the couple's Picture Party,” said Darin Myman, CEO of.“Additionally, the privacy-first AI personal media management tools in development will help organize and curate those photos, videos and messages shared by their guests. Additionally, the Company will be exhibiting at conferences for event and party planning, youth sports and influencers in the near future as part of our accelerated growth plan.”

The Picture Party platform gives couples a dedicated space where every guest, photographer, and family member can instantly upload and view photos, videos, and messages as the event unfolds, creating a shared, real-time record of the day from every angle.

At the Expo, the Myseum team will showcase Picture Party directly to all attendees, including engaged couples, wedding planners, and industry professionals, offering hands-on demonstrations of how it works on wedding days. Attendees will learn how Picture Party's complimentary custom QR codes, printed on table cards or table tents, allow guests to instantly join a private event network by simply scanning with their phones.

Picture Party is currently available as a free download on the iOS App Stor and Google Play. Additional moderation tools, including the ability to add moderators and enable post preview, are available as in-app purchases.

American Consumer Shows is the largest producer of consumer shows in the United States, hosting more than 140 bridal shows annually. The Florida Bridal & Wedding Expo draws thousands of engaged couples and wedding vendors from across South Florida each year, making it one of the region's largest and most established wedding industry events. presence at the expo is part of a broader strategy to reach couples at the point of planning, establishing Picture Party as a standard element of the modern wedding experience.

About Inc.

(formerly DatChat Inc.) is a privacy-focused AI and social media technology company developing innovative platforms for secure digital sharing and storage. Its flagship platform, Picture Party, is a next-generation patented instant social networking experience designed to make it easier, more fun and private to share. The platform enables users to create curated albums, build encrypted galleries with controlled access, personalize their content feeds, and organize collections within a broader digital ecosystem. Picture Party by Myseum is currently available at the iOS App Store and Google Play, with a desktop version expected later this year. For more information, visit

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