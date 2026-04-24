Lighting Fixture Market Size To Hit USD 209.30 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. lighting fixture market was valued at USD 16.70 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 30.59 billion. Growth is driven by rising adoption of energy-efficient LED systems, rapid smart building deployment, and increasing demand for IoT-enabled lighting across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Austin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighting Fixture Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider, “ The Lighting Fixture Market Size was valued at USD 122.16 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 209.30 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.54% during 2026–2035.” Public Infrastructure LED Modernization to Augment Market Expansion Globally The global lighting fixture market is seeing significant expansion due to large-scale public infrastructure investments in cutting-edge LED lighting systems. This includes governments and publicly sponsored organizations that replace outdated lighting systems with high-performance, energy-efficient LED fixtures in an effort to increase visibility, reduce operating costs, and further sustainability objectives. Among the well-known projects that prioritize high-end, premium lighting alternatives are upgrades to museums and cultural infrastructure. gives an overview of global efforts to promote the use of smart, sustainable lighting technologies and raise demand for commercial and architectural lighting fixtures with longer lifespans, lower energy consumption, and higher illumination quality. Get a Sample Report of Lighting Fixture Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Cree, Inc.

General Electric Company

Hubbell Lighting, Inc.

Acuity Brands, Inc

Havells India Limited

Panasonic Corporation

OSRAM Licht AG

Nichia Corporation

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

Signify N.V. (formerly Philips Lighting)

Zumtobel Group AG

Zumtobel Lighting GmbH

Opple Lighting Co., Ltd.

Fagerhult Group

Thorn Lighting

Eaton Corporation plc

Legrand S.A.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. LG Electronics Inc. Lighting Fixture Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 122.16 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 209.30 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.54% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Product (Ceiling, Pendant & Chandeliers, Wall Mounted, Portable and Others)

. By Source (Incandescent, Fluorescent and LED & OLED)

. By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)

. By Application (Commercial and Residential)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The ceiling lighting segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period holding a share of 38.55% in 2025, owing to better energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and lower maintenance cost globally. Pendant chandeliers is the fastest growing segment due to their use in niche applications, decorative lighting needs, and as a replacement in some retrofit and decorative applications.

By Source

LED & OLED segment dominated the market holding a share of 79.50% in 2025 owing to better energy efficiency, longer lifespan, lower maintenance cost, and broad adoption across residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Incandescent segment is expected to be the fastest growing due to their use in niche applications, decorative lighting needs, and as a replacement in some retrofit and decorative applications.

By Distribution Channel

Offline segment has led the market with a share of 71.84% in 2025 owing to well-established dealer networks, wholesale distribution, and the preference for physical product examination. The forecasted CAGR of online channel is the highest among other channels, due to factors such as increasing penetration of e-commerce and expanding digital marketplaces globally.

By Application

The commercial segment is projected to remain the largest segment holding a share of 56.38% in 2025 due to a high demand in offices, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and industrial spaces globally. The residential sector will garner the fastest growth market due to swift urbanization, improving disposable income levels, and rising home improvement activities globally.

Regional Insights:

Rapid urbanization, extensive infrastructure development, and robust expansion in residential, commercial, and industrial construction activities are the main factors driving Asia Pacific's dominance in the lighting fixture market, which held a share of 42.85% in 2025. The demand for cutting-edge and energy-efficient lighting solutions is being further accelerated by the expansion of smart city programs in nations like China, India, and Japan.

Over the course of the forecast period, North America is expected to develop at one of the quickest rates of 6.38% in the global market for lighting fixtures due to the structural shift of the industry towards the expansion of energy-efficient lighting solutions.

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Recent Developments:

July, 2025 – Signify reported 3% currency-related sales hit due to weaker USD and Chinese yuan, leading to a 4.4% decline in quarterly sales, but maintained its full-year growth guidance supported by strong demand in professional and connected lighting solutions.

Exclusive Sections of the Lighting Fixture Market Report (The USPs):



CHIP ARCHITECTURE & MULTI-CONSTELLATION TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS – helps you understand product capabilities through insights on chip types (single, dual, multi-frequency), multi-constellation support, SoC vs. discrete architectures, and integration with RF and baseband systems.

POSITIONING ACCURACY & HIGH-PRECISION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate navigation efficiency through positioning accuracy levels, time-to-first-fix performance, signal sensitivity, multi-path mitigation, and real-time kinematic (RTK) capabilities.

RF SIGNAL PROCESSING & INTERFERENCE RESILIENCE BENCHMARKS – helps you assess signal quality through RF sensitivity, frequency band support, interference and jamming resistance, SNR optimization, and multi-channel satellite tracking performance.

POWER EFFICIENCY & LOW-ENERGY DESIGN INSIGHTS – helps you identify optimization opportunities through power consumption per cycle, low-power modes for IoT devices, battery life impact, and trade-offs between accuracy and energy efficiency. MINIATURIZATION & EMBEDDED SYSTEM INTEGRATION TRENDS – helps you uncover growth potential through compact chipset design, integration into mobile, wearable, and IoT devices, and advancements in energy-efficient and thermally optimized GNSS solutions.

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