Lighting Fixture Market Size To Hit USD 209.30 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2025E
|USD 122.16 Billion
|Market Size by 2035
|USD 209.30 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 5.54% From 2026 to 2035
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
|. By Product (Ceiling, Pendant & Chandeliers, Wall Mounted, Portable and Others)
. By Source (Incandescent, Fluorescent and LED & OLED)
. By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online)
. By Application (Commercial and Residential)
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Key Segmentation Analysis:
Segmentation Analysis:
By Product
The ceiling lighting segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period holding a share of 38.55% in 2025, owing to better energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and lower maintenance cost globally. Pendant chandeliers is the fastest growing segment due to their use in niche applications, decorative lighting needs, and as a replacement in some retrofit and decorative applications.
By Source
LED & OLED segment dominated the market holding a share of 79.50% in 2025 owing to better energy efficiency, longer lifespan, lower maintenance cost, and broad adoption across residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Incandescent segment is expected to be the fastest growing due to their use in niche applications, decorative lighting needs, and as a replacement in some retrofit and decorative applications.
By Distribution Channel
Offline segment has led the market with a share of 71.84% in 2025 owing to well-established dealer networks, wholesale distribution, and the preference for physical product examination. The forecasted CAGR of online channel is the highest among other channels, due to factors such as increasing penetration of e-commerce and expanding digital marketplaces globally.
By Application
The commercial segment is projected to remain the largest segment holding a share of 56.38% in 2025 due to a high demand in offices, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and industrial spaces globally. The residential sector will garner the fastest growth market due to swift urbanization, improving disposable income levels, and rising home improvement activities globally.
Regional Insights:
Rapid urbanization, extensive infrastructure development, and robust expansion in residential, commercial, and industrial construction activities are the main factors driving Asia Pacific's dominance in the lighting fixture market, which held a share of 42.85% in 2025. The demand for cutting-edge and energy-efficient lighting solutions is being further accelerated by the expansion of smart city programs in nations like China, India, and Japan.
Over the course of the forecast period, North America is expected to develop at one of the quickest rates of 6.38% in the global market for lighting fixtures due to the structural shift of the industry towards the expansion of energy-efficient lighting solutions.
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Recent Developments:
- July, 2025 – Signify reported 3% currency-related sales hit due to weaker USD and Chinese yuan, leading to a 4.4% decline in quarterly sales, but maintained its full-year growth guidance supported by strong demand in professional and connected lighting solutions.
Exclusive Sections of the Lighting Fixture Market Report (The USPs):
- CHIP ARCHITECTURE & MULTI-CONSTELLATION TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS – helps you understand product capabilities through insights on chip types (single, dual, multi-frequency), multi-constellation support, SoC vs. discrete architectures, and integration with RF and baseband systems. POSITIONING ACCURACY & HIGH-PRECISION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate navigation efficiency through positioning accuracy levels, time-to-first-fix performance, signal sensitivity, multi-path mitigation, and real-time kinematic (RTK) capabilities. RF SIGNAL PROCESSING & INTERFERENCE RESILIENCE BENCHMARKS – helps you assess signal quality through RF sensitivity, frequency band support, interference and jamming resistance, SNR optimization, and multi-channel satellite tracking performance. POWER EFFICIENCY & LOW-ENERGY DESIGN INSIGHTS – helps you identify optimization opportunities through power consumption per cycle, low-power modes for IoT devices, battery life impact, and trade-offs between accuracy and energy efficiency. MINIATURIZATION & EMBEDDED SYSTEM INTEGRATION TRENDS – helps you uncover growth potential through compact chipset design, integration into mobile, wearable, and IoT devices, and advancements in energy-efficient and thermally optimized GNSS solutions.
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
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