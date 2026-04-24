DIFC Art Nights Returns With A Dynamic 21St Edition

The 21st edition of DIFC Art Nights has staged a spectacular return, transforming DIFC's Gate Village into a captivating realm of art and innovation. For over 10 years, it has fostered creativity, continuing its legacy as a platform for art, culture and intellect.







Running through to Sunday 26 April 2026, DIFC Art Nights is one of the most popular free events in Dubai's art and creativity calendar. Throughout the evening, attendees can look forward to a vibrant programme, including cinematic screenings of short films presented by Cineolio and its founder Nawaf Al Janahi, alongside live musical performances from emerging child pianists, Abdulla Makki, Ameera Al Ali, and Hadi Kotaich. On the opening evening, thought-provoking panel discussions took place on topics such as“The Next Generation of Collectors” hosted by Christie's and Dubai Culture, and“Electronic and Emerging Art Conference: ISEA2026”. Visitors can experience captivating visual art throughout Gate Village, including a bold free-standing acrylic on metal sculpture by Domingo Zapata, interactive doodle art by Nour Bazerbashi, and live art by Ayman Mohammed. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary creative workshops and engaging live entertainment. DIFC is easily accessible by Dubai Metro with the Financial Centre Metro Station a three-minute walk away, with ticketless parking and Salik available across the district. Running from 5pm to 10pm at Gate Village, DIFC Art Nights is open to the public and free of charge to attend; visit to experience the full programme.