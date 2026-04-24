Bosuer Presents Electric & Gas Off-Road Lineup At Spring 2026 Canton Fair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China-based OEM/ODM manufacturer showcases R&D-validated electric dirt bikes and ATVs built to match 450cc gasoline performance

GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bosuer, a specialized off-road vehicle manufacturer and engineering partner to global brands since 2005, is showcasing its gasoline and electric dirt bikes and ATVs at the Spring 2026 Canton Fair, demonstrating R&D-driven development and flexible OEM/ODM manufacturing for international B2B clients.

Electric Powertrains: High-Torque Performance for Technical Terrain

As emissions regulations tighten in Europe and North America, Bosuer's electric off-road platform offers a ready-to-deploy solution. The BSE E72 model delivers 5 kW nominal power (17 kW peak) and 500 N·m of driving wheel torque-providing acceleration and low-end performance comparable to 300cc–450cc gasoline engines. With a lightweight 73 kg chassis (including battery), 105 km/h top speed, and 140 km range (at 30-35 km/h), it is purpose-built for technical trail riding. The BSE E60 offers 350 N·m of driving wheel torque for entry-level applications, with a 67 kg vehicle weight and 90 km/h top speed.

“Our focus is not on storytelling, but on engineering validation,” said Bosuer Founder, Jason Qian.“Our electric vehicles deliver instant torque and quiet operation-making them ideal for markets with stricter noise and emissions standards.”









Gasoline M Series: From Entry to Flagship

Bosuer's gasoline lineup centers on the M Series. The M5 trail bike (250cc air-cooled, 12kW, 112kg) offers an accessible entry-level platform. The M6 enduro (300cc liquid-cooled, features an aluminum frame and adjustable suspension. The flagship M8 enduro (450cc liquid-cooled, 32kW / 44hp) is built around Bosuer's patented aluminum frame for competitive performance. International distributors sourcing Chinese dirt bikes or evaluating dirt bike wholesale partnerships will find Bosuer's platform fully customizable.

Quality Assurance and International Compliance

Every vehicle benefits from Bosuer's patented static pressure testing and race-proven validation. The company holds ISO 9001 and WMI certifications, with CEE and CE certifications for the EU market and compliance with EPA standards for the US.

Production Capacity and Recent Patents

Based in Wuyi, Zhejiang, Bosuer operates an annual manufacturing capacity of 120,000 vehicles and exports to more than 50 countries and regions. The company holds 48 patents, including a dual-protection brake disc structure and a foldable footpeg design.

B2B Partnerships at Canton Fair

Bosuer is actively seeking long-term OEM/ODM partnerships with global brands and distributors. Evaluation samples of both gasoline and electric platforms are available at the Fair. For more information, visit

CONTACT: Bosuer