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Hexagon Purus ASA: Minutes Of Annual General Meeting


2026-04-24 07:16:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual general meeting of Hexagon Purus ASA was held today, 24 April 2026 in Oslo, Norway. All proposals on the agenda were adopted as proposed.

Complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on

For more information

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | ...

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime and rail.

Learn more at and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • Minutes HPUR AGM 2026

MENAFN24042026004107003653ID1111027449



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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