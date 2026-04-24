Hexagon Purus ASA: Minutes Of Annual General Meeting
Complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on
For more information
Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | ...
About Hexagon Purus ASA
Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime and rail.
Learn more at and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Attachment
-
Minutes HPUR AGM 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment