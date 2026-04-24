Miniluxe Announces Kiki Rice As Its Inaugural Brand Ambassador

The partnership signals a new model for athlete collaborations rooted in shared missions

Boston, MA, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) (“MiniLuxe” or the“Company”), a Canadian listed pioneer in clean nail care and ethical nail services, is honored to announce that Kiki Rice, the first round sixth overall pick and first ever draft selection for the Toronto Tempo, has joined the brand as its inaugural ambassador and an investor. This marks a significant milestone for MiniLuxe as it deepens its connection to Toronto and the Canadian market.

Reflecting MiniLuxe's commitment to championing the next generation of leaders shaping culture, the partnership aligns with Rice's emphasis on purpose driven initiatives that invest in the long term growth of women and their impact beyond the court. As part of the partnership, Rice will become an equity holder in the company, reinforcing a shared belief in building long term value and redefining what partnerships can look like for today's athletes.

During March Madness, Rice debuted two custom MiniLuxe press-on nail sets inspired by the UCLA Bruins and her personal style. At the 2026 WNBA Draft on April 13, Rice wore a MiniLuxe nail art manicure on the Orange Carpet, bringing the collaboration to life at one of basketball's biggest cultural moments.

“I am so excited Kiki has been drafted to the Toronto Tempo. As a Canadian listed company, and with Kiki as one of our equity participants, it further reinforces our shared values – the partnership seems to be written in the stars. I cannot wait to see what Kiki will bring to this new franchise team and to an amazing city,” said Tony Tjan, co-founder and CEO of MiniLuxe.

“I'm always looking for ways to personalize my everyday as well as gameday looks. I have gone to MiniLuxe for their custom press-ons and elevated nail designs throughout my college career, and I love the unique personal spin they give to my outfits and the team uniform,” said Kiki Rice.“I've been intentional to choose partnerships with brands that genuinely reflect who I am, my values and what I use in my everyday life, so I was naturally drawn to Miniluxe and am honored to now partner with them.”

Rice will contribute to MiniLuxe's brand platform across storytelling, select campaigns, and product collaborations, including nail art collections and nail and hand treatments, alongside additional community investment initiatives.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. MiniLuxe focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company's owned-and-operated studio services. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design aesthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe aims to radically transform a highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences. Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 4 million services.

Contact:

Christine Mastrangelo, Corporate Secretary and Investor Relations, MiniLuxe Holding Corp.

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