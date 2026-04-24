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Human Rights Activist Evgenia Kara-Murza To Address Sweet Briar's 117Th Commencement
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Evgenia Kara-Murza, Russian human rights activist, will address the Class of 2026 at the College's 117th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 16.
Evgenia is a Russian human rights advocate, democracy campaigner, and public speaker. She has graduated with honors from the Moscow State Linguistic University and has worked as a translator and interpreter for several non-governmental organizations, including the International Center on Nonviolent Conflict, PEN America, Institute of Modern Russia, and Free Russia Foundation. She has lectured at universities internationally, including the University of Oxford and Harvard University.
After her husband, Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, was imprisoned for denouncing the war in Ukraine, Evgenia led a global advocacy campaign for his and other Russian political prisoners' release, while also serving as advocacy director of the Free Russia Foundation, a civil society organization that promotes and supports diverse anti-war and pro-democracy initiatives both inside and outside of Russia. Vladimir was freed in August 2024 along with 15 others as part of the largest East-West prisoner exchange since the Cold War.
A passionate advocate in her own right, Evgenia is engaged in a global campaign of solidarity with Russian anti-war and pro-democracy activists inside and outside the country and continues to speak out on behalf of political prisoners. She currently serves as president of the 30 October Foundation, a nonprofit organization she and her husband established to provide financial support to families of political prisoners in Russia. Evgenia is a recipient of several international awards, including the Democracy Service Medal from the National Endowment for Democracy, the Lantos Human Rights Prize, and the Jeane J. Kirkpatrick Award from the International Republican Institute.
At Sweet Briar College, students engage with global leaders whose work shapes the world. Welcoming speakers like Evgenia Kara-Murza reflects the College's commitment to preparing women to lead with courage, purpose, and a global perspective. If you're looking for a college experience that connects you to real-world issues and empowers you to make an impact, visit sbc/admissions or contact...
to begin your journey.
Evgenia is a Russian human rights advocate, democracy campaigner, and public speaker. She has graduated with honors from the Moscow State Linguistic University and has worked as a translator and interpreter for several non-governmental organizations, including the International Center on Nonviolent Conflict, PEN America, Institute of Modern Russia, and Free Russia Foundation. She has lectured at universities internationally, including the University of Oxford and Harvard University.
After her husband, Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, was imprisoned for denouncing the war in Ukraine, Evgenia led a global advocacy campaign for his and other Russian political prisoners' release, while also serving as advocacy director of the Free Russia Foundation, a civil society organization that promotes and supports diverse anti-war and pro-democracy initiatives both inside and outside of Russia. Vladimir was freed in August 2024 along with 15 others as part of the largest East-West prisoner exchange since the Cold War.
A passionate advocate in her own right, Evgenia is engaged in a global campaign of solidarity with Russian anti-war and pro-democracy activists inside and outside the country and continues to speak out on behalf of political prisoners. She currently serves as president of the 30 October Foundation, a nonprofit organization she and her husband established to provide financial support to families of political prisoners in Russia. Evgenia is a recipient of several international awards, including the Democracy Service Medal from the National Endowment for Democracy, the Lantos Human Rights Prize, and the Jeane J. Kirkpatrick Award from the International Republican Institute.
At Sweet Briar College, students engage with global leaders whose work shapes the world. Welcoming speakers like Evgenia Kara-Murza reflects the College's commitment to preparing women to lead with courage, purpose, and a global perspective. If you're looking for a college experience that connects you to real-world issues and empowers you to make an impact, visit sbc/admissions or contact...
to begin your journey.
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