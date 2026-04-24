V-P Radhakrishnan To Attend 35Th Convocation Of Rajasthan University Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 24 (IANS) Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan will visit Jaipur on Saturday to attend the 35th Convocation of the University of Rajasthan and other events, an official said on Friday.

"Apart from attending the Convocation, the Vice-President will also attend the 23rd Cancer Survivors' Day, organised by Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Jaipur," said the official in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Vice-President Radhakrishnan chaired the sixth convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and reminded them that convocation marks not only the culmination of years of disciplined effort and sacrifice but also the beginning of a greater responsibility towards society and the nation.

He urged the graduates to embrace their professional duties with dedication and a sense of purpose.

The Vice-President emphasised that healthcare is a public trust and that medical professionals play a vital role in nation-building.

He urged the young graduates to contribute through preventive care, rural outreach, research, and innovation, and to remain guided by the values of empathy, integrity, and service.

Highlighting the spiritual and cultural significance of Rishikesh as a global centre of reflection and healing, and a gateway to the Himalayas, Vice-President Radhakrishnan noted that such a setting adds deeper meaning to the solemnity of the convocation ceremony.

Reflecting on the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Vice-President added that India demonstrated resilience, innovation, and commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He highlighted India's large-scale vaccination drive, noting that more than 140 crore citizens received free vaccines, ensuring equitable access to healthcare, especially in underserved regions.

He emphasised that Indian scientists developed vaccines not for profit, but for the welfare of humanity.

The Vice-President also underlined India's global responsibility through its 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, under which vaccines were supplied to more than 100 countries.

He said this initiative reflected the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The World is One Family) and reinforced India's role as a compassionate and responsible global partner.