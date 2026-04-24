Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala Are 13Th After Day 1 In Zurich Classic

MENAFN - IANS) Avondale (US), April 24 (IANS) Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai, close friends with Indian roots, began their campaign at the Zurich Classic in Avondale, Louisiana with a steady but modest performance.

Competing in the PGA Tour's only official team event, the pair combined effectively to post a 10-under-par score in the opening round, which was played in the four-ball (best ball) format.

While their start was solid, it left them tied for 13th place, some distance behind the leaders

Both players had moments of brilliance during the round, each contributing an eagle. Rai delivered a standout shot on the par-4 13th hole, spinning in an approach from 106 yards for an impressive eagle. Earlier in the round, Theegala showcased his own skill by eagling the par-5 second hole, helping the duo build early momentum.

Despite these highlights, the competitive nature of the field meant that their score was not enough to place them among the top contenders after day one.

Leading the tournament were Americans Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer, who produced a remarkable 14-under-par round of 58, matching the tournament record. Their performance set a high benchmark for the rest of the field. Close behind them were Davis Thompson and Austin Eckroat, who finished one shot back after an impressive stretch that included an eagle followed by eight consecutive birdies.

Another player of Indian origin, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, paired with Ryan Gerard, carded a 7-under round to sit tied for 42nd place. Meanwhile, the English brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick, who have both enjoyed recent individual success, combined for an 8-under 64. This left them six shots off the lead but still within reach of contention.

Among the more high-profile pairings, Shane Lowry and Brooks Koepka struggled to make a strong impact. They recorded a 6-under 66, placing them outside the top 40 and at risk of missing the cut if they fail to improve in subsequent rounds.

The tournament continues with alternating formats, returning to four-ball play before concluding with the more challenging foursomes format. With several rounds remaining, Theegala and Rai will look to build on their promising start and climb the leaderboard in this unique team competition.