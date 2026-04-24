Tehran Airport To Resume International Flights Saturday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: International flights from Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport will resume on Saturday, the ISNA news agency reported, days after Iran reopened its airspace.

The first flights to resume will be to Istanbul and Muscat, the announcement said. Iran's airspace was slammed shut by the US-Israeli war with Iran that began on February 28 and is only slowly being reopened during the ceasefire.

Officials announced last week that Mashhad airport, which serves the country's second city in the far northeast, would reopen on Monday. On Friday, tracking data showed at least two international flights departing the airport, to Turkiye and Oman respectively.

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