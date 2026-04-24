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Datainfometrix Launches Dedicated Healthcare Data Platform, Medicalprospects, For Healthcare Marketing And Sales Teams
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MedicalProspects, a specialized healthcare contact data platform and subsidiary of DataInfoMetrix, today announced its full market launch, offering verified, campaign-ready email lists purpose-built for healthcare marketing and sales professionals.
Unlike broad-market data providers that treat healthcare as one segment among thousands, MedicalProspects was built from the ground up to serve the unique targeting demands of the healthcare industry - covering physicians, surgeons, nurses, dental and pharmacy professionals, hospital executives, care facilities, HealthTech decision-makers, life sciences researchers, and insurance and vendor partners.
Built on a Decade of B2B Data Experience
MedicalProspects is backed by DataInfoMetrix, a B2B data and outbound execution firm with a track record spanning more than 2,000 customers and over ten years of helping sales and marketing teams build pipeline. That deep operational experience is the foundation MedicalProspects was built on.
“We saw healthcare marketers and sales teams consistently underserved by generic data vendors. They were paying for massive databases that couldn't deliver the specialty-level segmentation their campaigns required. We built MedicalProspects to solve exactly that problem - clean data, precise targeting, and a team that actually understands healthcare.”
-Tiffany Jones, Marketing Director
What Sets MedicalProspects Apart
Where generic providers offer one-size-fits-all contact lists with limited customization and minimal healthcare expertise, MedicalProspects delivers:
Specialized healthcare lists segmented by role, specialty, facility type, and decision-making authority
Fully customizable databases tailored to specific campaign requirements
Deep industry knowledge across medical professionals, care facilities, health executives, HealthTech and IT, life sciences and lab, and payers and partners
Campaign-ready data verified and formatted for immediate multi-channel deployment
A Clearer Path to High-Fit Targeting
The healthcare industry presents unique challenges for B2B outreach - complex org structures, regulated communications, and highly specialized roles that generic databases routinely misclassify or omit. MedicalProspects addresses these challenges directly, giving teams faster access to the decision-makers that drive purchasing across the healthcare ecosystem.
With contact coverage spanning 348 distinct healthcare roles and specialties, MedicalProspects gives marketing and sales teams the segmentation precision required to move faster and convert at higher rates.
About MedicalProspects
MedicalProspects is a healthcare-focused contact data platform that helps marketing and sales teams reach the right audiences with verified, campaign-ready data and practical targeting support. MedicalProspects is a specialized brand under DataInfoMetrix, a B2B data company with over a decade of experience supporting more than 2,000 customers across industries.
For more information, visit medicalprospects or contact us at [email protected].
Unlike broad-market data providers that treat healthcare as one segment among thousands, MedicalProspects was built from the ground up to serve the unique targeting demands of the healthcare industry - covering physicians, surgeons, nurses, dental and pharmacy professionals, hospital executives, care facilities, HealthTech decision-makers, life sciences researchers, and insurance and vendor partners.
Built on a Decade of B2B Data Experience
MedicalProspects is backed by DataInfoMetrix, a B2B data and outbound execution firm with a track record spanning more than 2,000 customers and over ten years of helping sales and marketing teams build pipeline. That deep operational experience is the foundation MedicalProspects was built on.
“We saw healthcare marketers and sales teams consistently underserved by generic data vendors. They were paying for massive databases that couldn't deliver the specialty-level segmentation their campaigns required. We built MedicalProspects to solve exactly that problem - clean data, precise targeting, and a team that actually understands healthcare.”
-Tiffany Jones, Marketing Director
What Sets MedicalProspects Apart
Where generic providers offer one-size-fits-all contact lists with limited customization and minimal healthcare expertise, MedicalProspects delivers:
Specialized healthcare lists segmented by role, specialty, facility type, and decision-making authority
Fully customizable databases tailored to specific campaign requirements
Deep industry knowledge across medical professionals, care facilities, health executives, HealthTech and IT, life sciences and lab, and payers and partners
Campaign-ready data verified and formatted for immediate multi-channel deployment
A Clearer Path to High-Fit Targeting
The healthcare industry presents unique challenges for B2B outreach - complex org structures, regulated communications, and highly specialized roles that generic databases routinely misclassify or omit. MedicalProspects addresses these challenges directly, giving teams faster access to the decision-makers that drive purchasing across the healthcare ecosystem.
With contact coverage spanning 348 distinct healthcare roles and specialties, MedicalProspects gives marketing and sales teams the segmentation precision required to move faster and convert at higher rates.
About MedicalProspects
MedicalProspects is a healthcare-focused contact data platform that helps marketing and sales teams reach the right audiences with verified, campaign-ready data and practical targeting support. MedicalProspects is a specialized brand under DataInfoMetrix, a B2B data company with over a decade of experience supporting more than 2,000 customers across industries.
For more information, visit medicalprospects or contact us at [email protected].
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