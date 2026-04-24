Kazakhstan And Oman Ink $3Bln Investment Deal Across Key Sectors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and the Sultanate of Oman have signed an agreement on investment cooperation worth $3 billion, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The agreement was reached during discussions between Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said.

The parties confirmed a joint investment portfolio comprising five projects, including two already implemented initiatives totaling $1.1 billion in the energy and railway transport sectors. The remaining projects, currently under development, focus on mineral processing and other industrial sectors.

Key areas of cooperation encompass energy, transport and logistics, mining, metallurgy, agriculture, tourism, digital technologies, and financial services, with particular emphasis on oil and gas, renewable energy, and industrial modernization.

The discussions also addressed the expansion of collaboration along the Middle Corridor transport route, joint initiatives in agro-processing, technology transfer in agriculture, and long-term supply agreements for agricultural products.

Furthermore, the parties identified digital cooperation, including GovTech and artificial intelligence projects, as a prospective area for growth, while also noting opportunities in ecotourism, hospitality, and broader service sector development.