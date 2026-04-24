Starving Soldiers Of 14Th Separate Mechanized Brigade: Joint Forces Task Force Conducts Full-Scale Investigation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Joint Forces Task Force press service reported this on Facebook.

“Following public outcry over supply issues in the 14th Mechanized Brigade's sector and the publication of photos showing soldiers emaciated by hunger, the Joint Forces Command immediately launched an investigation across the entire chain of command of the 10th Army Corps. Additional resources were immediately allocated to support the units. The group commander is in contact with the unit commander and has offered all necessary assistance. The Joint Forces Command requires commanders at all levels to prevent such situations and to report problems directly to the commander promptly,” the statement reads.

As noted, it is important not to remain silent, not to sugarcoat the situation, and not to be swayed by positions or ranks when it comes to the actual state of affairs:“The main thing is to preserve people and treat them with humanity; everything else can be corrected through systematic work.”

The press service also emphasized that the problems with logistics and conditions at the front lines did not arise overnight-they are the result of long-standing management decisions at the corps level and its interaction with subordinate units. At the same time, reports were circulating at various levels claiming that the situation was under control and well-managed, which, as everyone has seen, is not the case. This applies to both the operation of drones and the overall system for engaging the enemy, particularly its ability to disrupt our logistics and airspace in this sector. There is also a significant problem with insufficient resources to counter enemy units and their infrastructure, which are creating these conditions for our troops.

The Joint Forces Task Force assured that these issues are not being ignored-they are regularly raised in the Joint Forces Command's reports. Work is underway to resolve the problems simultaneously.

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“We are not standing idly by. Command representatives are constantly working with corps and brigades: We are helping build a command and control system, improve reconnaissance and planning, and enhance support with drones and ground-based robotic systems, including for logistics. This work is being carried out across all corps in the sector,” the press service assured.

Photos: @i

As reported, posts recently appeared on social media from relatives of soldiers in the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who described unbearable conditions at the front lines and a lack of food, water, and medicine. This caused a stir among the public and the senior military leadership.