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Lbank Exchange Listed TPT (TPT)


2026-04-24 07:05:32
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) LBank Exchange Listed TPT (TPT)

April 24, 2026 6:49 AM EDT | Source: LBank

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed TPT (TPT) at 10:00 on April 22, 2026 (UTC).




TPT (TPT) Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Users are able to access the trading pair at:

About TPT (TPT)

TPT is a decentralized trade finance platform focused on bridging real-world assets (RWA) with Web3 financial infrastructure. The project enables businesses to tokenize receivables and credit-based assets, unlocking liquidity while providing investors with stable, real-economy-backed yields.

By leveraging blockchain technology, smart contracts, and automated processes, TPT aims to improve transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in global trade finance. Built on scalable networks such as Polygon, the platform is designed to connect traditional commerce with decentralized systems and create a more efficient global financing network.

Tokenomics

Token Name: TPT
Token Symbol: TPT
Token Type: Utility
Total Supply: 500,000,000 TPT
Blockchain: Polygon

Token Utility

TPT is the native utility token of the TPT Protocol. It powers platform operations, aligns incentives across participants, and will enable decentralized governance as the protocol matures.

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage
Ecosystem & Rewards 45%
Treasury 20%
Marketing & Partnerships 15.12%
Team 10%
Advisors 7.8%
Liquidity 2%
Private Investors 0.08%

Roadmap

Q1-Q2 2026 - Invoice Marketplace

Q1 2026: Development

    Invoice verification system development (In progress) Investor dashboard and marketplace UI (In progress) Settlement automation (In progress) Smart contract audits (Completed)

Q2 2026: Launch

    Testnet launch with pilot partners Security audit completion Mainnet launch First invoices funded

Q3-Q4 2026 - Supply Chain Finance

Q3 2026: Partnerships & Design

    Enterprise partnership development ERP integration framework Purchase order verification system

Q4 2026: Development & Launch

    Smart contract development Pilot program with anchor partners Public launch

2027 - Trade Finance & Expansion

H1 2027:Trade Finance Design

    Trade finance platform design Letter of credit replacement product Partner bank integrations

H2 2027: Development & Launch

    Trade finance smart contracts Documentary verification system Pilot with trade partners

Beyond 2027

Platform Expansion

    Multi-chain Deployment Additional Asset Classes Geographic Expansion

Institutional Products

    Managed Pools Tranched Products Custom Mandates

Full Decentralization

    DAO Transition Community Ownership Open Protocol

Learn More About TPT(TPT)

Website:
Telegram:
Twitter:

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: LBank

MENAFN24042026004218003983ID1111027374



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