Lbank Exchange Listed TPT (TPT)
|Category
|Percentage
|Ecosystem & Rewards
|45%
|Treasury
|20%
|Marketing & Partnerships
|15.12%
|Team
|10%
|Advisors
|7.8%
|Liquidity
|2%
|Private Investors
|0.08%
Roadmap
Q1-Q2 2026 - Invoice Marketplace
Q1 2026: Development
- Invoice verification system development (In progress) Investor dashboard and marketplace UI (In progress) Settlement automation (In progress) Smart contract audits (Completed)
Q2 2026: Launch
- Testnet launch with pilot partners Security audit completion Mainnet launch First invoices funded
Q3-Q4 2026 - Supply Chain Finance
Q3 2026: Partnerships & Design
- Enterprise partnership development ERP integration framework Purchase order verification system
Q4 2026: Development & Launch
- Smart contract development Pilot program with anchor partners Public launch
2027 - Trade Finance & Expansion
H1 2027:Trade Finance Design
- Trade finance platform design Letter of credit replacement product Partner bank integrations
H2 2027: Development & Launch
- Trade finance smart contracts Documentary verification system Pilot with trade partners
Beyond 2027
Platform Expansion
- Multi-chain Deployment Additional Asset Classes Geographic Expansion
Institutional Products
- Managed Pools Tranched Products Custom Mandates
Full Decentralization
- DAO Transition Community Ownership Open Protocol
Learn More About TPT(TPT)
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About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
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Source: LBank
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