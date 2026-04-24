(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Gensource Potash Corporation to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday May 6, 2026. April 24, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Gensource Potash Corporation Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Gensource Potash Corporation (TSXV: GSP) (" Gensource " or the " Company "), a fertilizer development company focused on sustainable potash production, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present on the Emerging Growth Conference on May 6, 2026. Gensource invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO - Mike Ferguson. Gensource will be presenting at 9:40 am to 10:10 am Eastern Time on May 6, 2026. Mr. Ferguson will provide a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to ... or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Ferguson will do his best to get through as many of them as possible. Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. #38;tp_key=280dc3ffe3&sti=gsp If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, . We will release a link after the event. About the Emerging Growth Conference The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. About Gensource: Gensource is a fertilizer development company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is on track to become the next fertilizer production company in that province. With a modular and environmentally leading approach to potash production, Gensource believes its technical and business model will be the future of the industry. Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a modular and economic potash production facility, that demonstrates environmental leadership within the industry, producing no salt tailings, therefore eliminating decommissioning.

For further information on Gensource Potash, please contact: Mike Ferguson - President & CEO +1-306-974-6414

Further information on Gensource Potash Corporation can be found at

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking information and Gensource cautions readers that forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Gensource included in this news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements", which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based on information currently available to Gensource and Gensource provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations.

Forward looking statements include estimates and statements with respect to Gensource's future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that Gensource or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, including any offering of securities by Gensource. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: failure to finance the Tugaske Project or other projects on terms which are economic or at all; failure to settle a definitive agreement and advance and finance the Tugaske Project; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; the ability to find and source off-take agreements; changes in demand and prices for potash; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Gensource's activities; and other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Gensource's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Gensource's forward-looking statements. Gensource does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by Gensource or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







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Source: Gensource Potash Corporation