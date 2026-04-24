Post Office SCSS Scheme: Earn Over ₹20,000 Monthly After Retirement With This Govt Savings Plan

The SCSS is a safe government scheme offering 8.2% interest. Senior citizens can earn over ₹20,000 monthly with higher investment, along with tax benefits under Section 80C.

Many people worry about their income drying up after retirement. The Post Office Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) is a great plan to live comfortably. You just invest a lumpsum amount and earn interest every quarter. With smart planning, you can even get over ₹20,000 every month.

The biggest plus point of this scheme is its safety. The government backs it, so your money is 100% secure. Plus, it offers a high interest rate of 8.2%. This is much better than the fixed deposit rates of many banks, giving you both safety and good returns.

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You don't need a huge amount to start. You can join the scheme with a minimum investment of just ₹1,000. It also offers tax benefits. Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, you can claim a deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh per year. So, it helps you save money and also save on tax.The age limit is an important part of this scheme. Anyone over 60 can open a single or joint account. If you've taken VRS, you can join between 55 and 60. Retired defence personnel can invest from the age of 50. The scheme's lock-in period is 5 years, and there are some penalties if you withdraw money before that.

Let's talk about the investment limit. You can invest up to ₹15 lakh in a single account and up to ₹30 lakh in a joint account. For example, if you invest ₹30 lakh, you will get ₹2.46 lakh as annual interest. This works out to ₹61,500 every quarter, or about ₹20,500 per month. It's a really reliable choice for anyone needing a steady income after retirement. You can easily open an account at your nearest post office.

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