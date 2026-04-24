ANI Pharmaceuticals To Discuss First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On May 8, 2026, At 8:00 A.M. ET
Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Mutz, Head of Rare Disease will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results.
To view the webcast, please click here. Links to access the webcast and conference call will also be available on the“Events & Presentations” page of the Company's website at , under the“Investors” section. A replay of the event will remain accessible for up to one year.
About ANI
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of“Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit .
Investor Relations:
Courtney Mogerley, Argot Partners
T: 646-368-8014
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Media Relations:
Argot Partners
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