Graphene Industry Research Report 2026: $3.99 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphene Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global graphene market is forecasted to witness robust growth, expanding from $1.6 billion in 2025 to $1.96 billion in 2026, at an impressive CAGR of 22%. By 2030, the market is projected to reach $3.99 billion, growing at a CAGR of 19.5%. Key factors driving this growth include advancements in nanomaterials, increased demand for lightweight and high-performance materials, and innovations within the electronics and battery technology sectors. These advancements are fuelled by government-backed research initiatives.

The burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market, coupled with a heightened focus on renewable energy storage, is instrumental in advancing the graphene market. Graphene's superior mechanical properties, such as its high strength and lightweight characteristics, make it ideal for the automotive sector, where improving fuel efficiency and performance while reducing environmental impact is crucial. The International Energy Agency noted that global EV sales surpassed 14 million in 2023, with expectations of battery production exceeding 9 TWh by 2030, primarily driven by China and Norway. This highlights the pivotal role of graphene in the automotive industry's transformation.

Notable innovations mark the graphene landscape as companies shift focus towards scalable production methods. The Graphene Research and Development Hub in India underscores efforts to accelerate the commercialization of graphene-based technologies. For instance, India's first Graphene Innovation Centre in Kerala, inaugurated by S. Krishnan of MeitY, paves the way for significant advancements in materials research and development.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market. In March 2023, Universal Matter UK Limited acquired Applied Graphene Materials UK Limited and its US counterpart for $1.3 million. This acquisition allows Universal Matter Inc. to leverage Applied Graphene's advanced technologies, enhancing its capacity to deliver high-performance, sustainable graphene solutions.

Key players in the graphene market include NanoXplore Inc., Ningbo Morsh Technology Co. Ltd., and Universal Matter Inc., alongside other notable entities such as Graphenea and Zentek Ltd. The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market in 2025 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period, underscoring its importance in the global market dynamics.

The graphene market's reach extends across various sectors, encompassing sales of inks, coatings, biomedical devices, and energy harvesting devices. Market values are reported at 'factory gate' levels, representing the manufacturer's sale values, inclusive of related services. This report covers a wide array of regions and countries, including China, India, the USA, Germany, and Brazil, revealing the market's expansive geographical scope.

Overall, continual innovation and strategic regional developments are set to propel the graphene market, positioning it at the forefront of material science advancement and technological innovation.

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