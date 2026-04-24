Graphitized Carbon Black (GCB) Research Report 2026: $2.2 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.67 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Graphitized Carbon Black (GCB) Market Trends and Strategies
- Rising Use in Lithium Ion Batteries Growing Demand for Conductive Polymers Expansion in High Performance Coatings Increased Adoption in Energy Storage Systems Focus on High Purity Carbon Materials
Companies Featured
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Imerys Graphite & Carbon Cabot Corporation Denka Company Limited Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Phillips Carbon Black Limited Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd. Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. Birla Carbon Asbury Carbons Continental Carbon Company Cancarb Limited Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials Co. Ltd. Omsk Carbon Group Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co. Ralson Goodluck Carbon Pvt. Ltd. Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. Anyang HengXu Specialty Carbon Black Co. Ltd. Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon Co., Ltd. Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Geotech International B.V.
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Graphitized Carbon Black (GCB) Market
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