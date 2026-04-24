Aurora Mobile's Gptbots.Ai Integrates Deepseek-V4 Preview, Bringing Million-Token Context And Next-Generation Agentic AI To Enterprise Users

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that its enterprise-grade AI agent platform, GPTBots, has integrated the newly released DeepSeek-V4 Preview series. This integration delivers immediate, production-ready access to one of the most capable open-source AI models available today-combining DeepSeek-V4's breakthrough long-context processing and frontier agentic performance with 's enterprise-grade security, no-code deployment, and intelligent workflow orchestration.





DeepSeek-V4: A New Frontier in Open-Source AI

DeepSeek-V4 introduces a 1M (one million) token ultra-long context window as a standard feature, fundamentally expanding what enterprises can accomplish with AI-enabling end-to-end processing of entire codebases, lengthy legal documents, complex research archives, and multi-session workflows within a single coherent context. Available in two variants, DeepSeek-V4-Pro and DeepSeek-V4-Flash, the series addresses the full spectrum of enterprise AI demands.

DeepSeek-V4-Pro delivers frontier-level performance across agentic coding, world knowledge, and reasoning-achieving results comparable to the world's leading closed-source models while remaining fully open-source. For enterprises prioritizing speed and efficiency, DeepSeek-V4-Flash offers near-equivalent reasoning capabilities at a faster response speed and lower resource footprint, making it ideal for high-volume, latency-sensitive workflows.

Architecturally, DeepSeek-V4's novel token-level compression mechanism combined with DeepSeek Sparse Attention (DSA) makes 1M-token context not just powerful, but practical and cost-efficient for real-world enterprise deployment.

DeepSeek-V4 Meets Where Frontier AI Becomes Enterprise Reality

Accessing a powerful model is only the beginning. The real competitive advantage lies in what enterprises can build with it-and how fast they can deploy it at scale. GPTBots is purpose-built to close that gap.

DeepSeek-V4's 1M-token context window is extraordinary on its own. But when combined with proprietary RAG engine and enterprise knowledge integration, it becomes something far more powerful: an AI that doesn't just process vast amounts of information, but reasons within the context of your business-your data, your workflows, your rules. The result is AI output that is not only intelligent, but operationally relevant and enterprise-accurate.

For organizations ready to move beyond single-bot automation, multi-agent orchestration framework unlocks a new paradigm. Multiple specialized AI agents can collaborate, delegate, and execute complex, multi-step business processes autonomously. What once required entire teams can now be orchestrated end-to-end by intelligent agents working in concert.

Critically, none of this requires a single line of code. no-code agent builder means business teams-not just developers-can design, deploy, and iterate AI workflows directly. Time-to-value is measured in days, not quarters.

And as enterprises scale, GPTBots scales with them. With 50+ native connectors spanning CRM, ERP, OA, and beyond, DeepSeek-V4-powered agents integrate directly into existing business infrastructure-eliminating data silos and driving real process automation without operational disruption. Flexible cloud and on-premise deployment, combined with granular access controls and end-to-end encryption, ensure that every interaction remains within the enterprise's security perimeter and fully compliant with global regulatory standards.

Accelerating Enterprise AI Transformation integration of DeepSeek-V4 at preview launch reflects a clear commitment: enterprise users should never have to wait for the frontier. As open-source AI reaches performance parity with the world's leading proprietary models, the organizations that move first-and build fastest-will define the next era of competitive advantage.

"DeepSeek-V4 is a landmark moment for open-source AI, and we're proud to bring it to our enterprise users immediately," said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of "The question for enterprises is no longer whether AI is capable enough-it clearly is. The question is whether your platform can turn that capability into real business outcomes, at speed and at scale. That's the problem GPTBots was built to solve."

About GPTBots (an Aurora Mobile Company) is an enterprise-grade AI agent platform under Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), offering no-code/low-code AI agent development, deployment, and management for enterprise clients. Through multi-model LLM integration and intelligent workflow automation, GPTBots empowers organizations to enhance customer service, optimize knowledge management, and automate business processes, driving digital innovation and transformation worldwide.

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About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.

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