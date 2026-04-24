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DMC Global Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call


2026-04-24 07:01:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) will announce its 2026 first quarter financial results after the stock market closes on Thursday, April 30, 2026. Following the earnings release, management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast.

The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 877-407-5783 (or +1-201-689-8782 for international callers).

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at:
frame/webcast?webcastid=bHcTbFnv

The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC's website, located at:

A replay of the webcast will be available for six months. For additional information, please contact Geoff High at 303-604-3924.

About DMC Global
DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC's businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol“BOOM.” For more information, visit:.

CONTACT:
Geoff High
Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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