MRED Expands Its Private Listing Network To All Brokers Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Compass International Holdings Gives a Data Feed of All of its Listings to MRED

LISLE, Ill., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is announcing nationwide expansion of its MLS service, including the Private Listing Network (PLN), to any licensed agent.

MRED provides more choices for agents when representing their clients, without the MLS requiring any particular marketing of their property. In addition to MRED's PLN, MRED offers more options for publicly marketing active listings including the ability to manage price history, days on market, and automated valuation models. MRED also has a policy on public display criteria. Filtering listings must be based on objective criteria and cannot be based upon what brokerage or agent represents a listing.

MRED also commits to protect and safeguard agents who participate in its PLN from being banned or penalized by third party portals and IDX feed recipients.

Compass International Holdings is the first brokerage to commit to providing its nationwide inventory of listings, including Private Exclusive and Coming Soon Listings, to MRED's PLN participants, subject to the permission of the homeowner and the agent.

Compass International Holdings is also committed to subsidizing some of the cost of MRED access to the first 100,000 Compass International Holdings agents to join MRED as full members. The announcement comes amid heightened industry discussion around the marketing of listings, homeowner choice, and equitable broker access to off-multiple listing service (MLS) inventory.

“Giving homeowners choice in marketing their listings is the right thing to do,” said Compass International Holdings Chairman and CEO Robert Reffkin.“We also want to support MLSs, like MRED, that value, support, and protect their customers, who are real estate agents, from retaliation by other MLSs and portals, and ensure that agents can fulfill their fiduciary duties to their home seller and home buyer clients.”

“MRED has been providing sellers with options and buyers with transparency through our Private Listing Network for a decade,” said MRED CEO Rebecca Jensen.“The MLS is meant to facilitate cooperation between agents in support of their clients' needs, not dictate marketing or business model practices. Our recent improvements in listing display options continue our goal of listening to evolving needs from our subscribers. We are thrilled to expand our service offering nationwide with Compass International Holdings and hope that other brokerages also want to participate.”

As the industry continues to navigate how policy changes best meet consumer demands for flexibility, the Compass International Holdings–MRED relationship underscores a shared commitment to consumer choice and the support of real estate professionals.

Gaining Access to MRED's Services

All real estate professionals interested in joining MRED's Services, contact MRED at....

About Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the multiple listing service (MLS) for real estate professionals who input 250,000 listings annually. MRED connects real estate professionals with the tools, data, and support they need to serve clients and grow their businesses.

CONTACT: Jeremy Sharp Midwest Real Estate Data LLC 630-799-1402...