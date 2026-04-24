Illumin Holdings Inc. Announces Date For First Quarter 2026 Financial And Operating Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM, OTCQB: ILLMF) (“illumin” or“Company”), a leader in digital advertising technology that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, will report its first quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Friday, May 8, 2026.

Investors and analysts are invited to join a live webcast on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET, where CEO Tal Hayek and Interim CFO Michael Amaro will discuss illumin's first quarter 2026 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Details:

To register for the conference call webcast and presentation, please visit:

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior, to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

A recording of the conference call webcast will be available after the call by visiting the Company's website at.

About illumin:

illumin is a strategic advertising platform built to help marketers see more and act faster across the open web. By reducing fragmentation and keeping campaigns connected, illumin helps brands and agencies get more from every campaign. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit .

See More. Achieve More.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Amaro

Interim Chief Financial Officer

illumin Holdings Inc.

416-218-9888 (x5414)

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Disclaimer regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.