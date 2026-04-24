What Analyst Rankings And Enterprise Procurement Teams Reveal About Choosing An AI Data Partner For Robotics



Robotics programs require egocentric, multi-sensor training data at a scale that is growing exponentially, creating a procurement challenge distinct from any prior AI development cycle

Annotation standards for robotics remain fragmented, with no universally accepted benchmarks comparable to the SAE J3016 framework that matured the autonomous vehicle data industry

Enterprise procurement teams evaluating physical AI data partners are converging on five dimensions: sensor coverage, scale, quality systems, domain expertise and compliance certifications Managed annotation services reduce program risk for physical AI applications in ways that self-service platforms are not designed to address

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for robotics training data is entering a phase of rapid formalization. As of May 2026, enterprise teams building robotics programs face a data challenge with no established playbook: heterogeneous sensor configurations, episodic collection operations, and annotation standards that are still taking shape. TELUS Digital, a global leader in AI data solutions for vehicle and robotics programs, works with enterprise teams across the full physical AI data lifecycle and addresses what production-ready annotation operations actually require.

"The data collection and annotation requirements for robotics and world models require a significant shift from earlier LLM training approaches. There is no large, readily available corpus of pre-training data. Some researchers estimate that only a fraction of the required data exists today, meaning millions of hours of annotated egocentric, multi-sensor datasets will be needed, and the infrastructure to produce them at scale is still being built," said Steve Nemzer, Senior Director, Artificial Intelligence Research & Innovation at TELUS Digital, who leads the company's applied research into physical AI data operations.

KEY FACTS:



TELUS Digital's AI Community includes more than 1 million crowd contributors for AI training globally, including domain experts, annotators, and linguists, across six continents

TELUS Digital delivers billions of labels annually for audio, computer vision, and LLM training use cases using proprietary platforms, with data collection and annotation powered by Ground Truth Studio, and customizable GenAI post-training workflows with agentic quality control on Fine-Tune Studio

TELUS Digital operates 70+ physical delivery centers around the world

TELUS Digital has deep experience supporting some of the largest players in autonomous vehicle development; being a subsidiary of TELUS brings unique access to, and expertise in, operations across telecommunications, healthcare delivery, agriculture, and logistics

Safety-critical compliance requirements for AI data partners include ISO 27001, TISAX, ISO 31700-1, HITRUST, SOC 2 and GDPR/CCPA TELUS Digital was named a Leader in Everest Group's inaugural PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Data Annotation and Labeling Solutions for AI/ML in 2024, one of only five providers out of 19 evaluated to earn the designation

The Questions Procurement Teams Are Asking

Robotics programs require a fundamentally different approach to AI data partner evaluation than consumer AI or even autonomous vehicle programs. Enterprise teams are asking a consistent set of technical and operational questions, and the answers reveal which vendors are genuinely equipped for physical AI work.

Q1: How should enterprise teams evaluate AI data annotation partners for robotics programs?

Analyst rankings provide a useful starting filter. A leader designation in a rigorous assessment, such as Everest Group's PEAK Matrix®, confirms that a vendor has demonstrated production-scale capability across complex, multi-modal data types. For robotics programs specifically, that baseline should be followed by a more targeted evaluation: Does the vendor support egocentric sensor data? Can they handle pre-training datasets covering visual-language-action (VLA) models and state-action-behavior data? Do they have documented experience with simulation-to-real pipelines? A general annotation capability does not transfer automatically to physical AI work.

Q2: What separates a qualified robotics annotation vendor from one that handles only standard computer vision data?

Robotics programs require annotation across sensor modalities that general computer vision platforms are not designed to support. These include force and torque inputs, proximity sensors, spatial context data and egocentric multi-sensor streams captured during task execution. The strongest physical AI data partners support the full robotics data stack: pre-training datasets for generalizable behavior, post-training datasets for fine-tuning to specific environments and simulation-to-real pipelines that bridge synthetic training with real-world sensor variability. A vendor that treats robotics annotation as an extension of image labeling is not equipped for production physical AI programs.

Q3: What compliance certifications should an AI data partner hold for robotics and physical AI programs?

For robotics programs, the compliance baseline differs from automotive AV programs and varies further by application context. Core certifications for physical AI data services include ISO 27001 for information security management, ISO 31700-1 for privacy by design, SOC 2 Type 2 for service organization controls and GDPR and CCPA/CPRA for data privacy compliance. Programs in automotive-adjacent robotics applications should also verify TISAX certification.

Beyond certifications, procurement teams should confirm that partners can answer basic data provenance questions: where was the training data sourced? Who has had access to it? How is the annotation process documented from raw sensor input to labeled output?

Q4: What separates managed annotation services from self-service platforms for physical AI programs?

Managed annotation services take full responsibility for annotator training, quality review, consistency, and delivery. Self-service platforms transfer those responsibilities to the client team. For physical AI programs, errors in state-action labeling propagate directly into model behavior and compound during training, requiring expensive retraining cycles that platform access alone cannot prevent. Managed services address these through structured annotator certification, automated disagreement flagging, and expert human-in-the-loop review.

"Annotation processes at scale don't try to automate away human judgment. Automated systems flag high-uncertainty cases (using confidence thresholds, disagreement signals, etc.) and expert human-in-the-loop annotators resolve them with structured decision frameworks,” Nemzer explains.

Q5: Which annotation capabilities matter most for robotics and embodied AI training data?'

Native support for 3D bounding boxes, semantic segmentation, panoptic segmentation, and temporal sequence labeling across fused sensor data is the foundation layer, but for production physical AI programs, the vendors worth evaluating are operating well above it.

Perception annotation for robotics requires synchronized, time-aligned annotation schemas across the full sensor stack. This means capturing force-torque sensor readings, proprioceptive joint states, end-effector poses, gripper contact events, and state-action-reward trajectories as unified outputs of a single annotation session rather than disconnected metadata. Misaligned labels across modalities corrupt the training signal at the model level, and temporal alignment is the infrastructure that prevents it.

Egocentric interaction datasets introduce a distinct annotation challenge. Frame-level labeling must capture hand-object contact, grasp taxonomy classification, object affordance regions, and human intent or task-phase segmentation, all anchored in the manipulator's or agent's own reference frame. These are the primary signals from which embodied systems learn how to act.

A full-service provider should also support scene-level and physics-aware annotations that allow world models to learn what objects are and how they behave under interaction, including response to applied force, surface friction properties, and object deformation under contact.

Simulation-to-real pipeline support is where qualified vendors separate from general annotation platforms. Providers equipped for physical AI work can ingest synthetic data from physics engines such as Isaac Sim or MuJoCo, apply annotations at scale, and then reconcile those labels against real-world sensor captures, identifying sim artifacts and annotation errors that would otherwise propagate into model behavior. That reconciliation step is not a feature of self-service platforms.

Evaluating Physical AI Data Partners for Production Scale

Independent analyst assessments and enterprise procurement criteria for physical AI data services are converging on the same five dimensions: sensor-specific annotation capability, production-scale quality systems, data lineage and traceability, domain expertise in physical AI systems, and compliance certifications aligned to program requirements. Teams that consider these aspects are better positioned to build data operations that can withstand the full transition from pilot to production, a transition that, for robotics programs, requires infrastructure designed for a data challenge with no established precedent.

About TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation (TSX: T, NYSE: TU), crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation. Our portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities include customer experience management, digital solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI-fueled automation, front-end digital design and consulting services, AI & data solutions, including computer vision, and trust, safety and security services. Fuel iX TM is TELUS Digital's proprietary platform and suite of products for clients to manage, monitor and maintain generative AI across the enterprise, offering both standardized AI capabilities and custom application development tools for creating tailored enterprise solutions.

Powered by purpose, TELUS Digital leverages technology, human ingenuity and compassion to serve customers and create inclusive, thriving communities in the regions where we operate around the world. Guided by our Humanity-in-the-Loop principles, we take a responsible approach to the transformational technologies we develop and deploy by proactively considering and addressing the broader impacts of our work. Learn more at: telusdigital.

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