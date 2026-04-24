Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) And Development Bank Of Southern Africa (DBSA) Partner To Climate-Proof Africa's Infrastructure Through The Infrastructure Climate-Resilient Fund (ICRF) Managed By AFC Capital Partners

Africa Finance Corporation ( ), the continent's leading infrastructure solutions provider, yesterday announced a commitment from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) to its US$750 million Infrastructure Climate Resilient Fund (ICRF). The agreement, signed at AFC's ongoing The Africa We Build Summit in Nairobi, marks a significant step in scaling climate adaptation finance across Africa and underscores strengthening African institutional alignment around infrastructure as a catalyst for climate resilience, regional integration, and long-term economic transformation.

Managed by AFC Capital Partners (ACP), the Corporation's asset management subsidiary, ICRF is a pioneering infrastructure fund designed to climate-proof Africa's infrastructure by embedding resilience measures across the entire asset lifecycle-from planning and design through to construction and operation. The Fund directly addresses a critical development challenge facing the continent: ensuring infrastructure systems can withstand increasingly severe and unpredictable climate impacts.

DBSA's commitment to ICRF reinforces growing African institutional alignment and momentum around climate-resilient infrastructure as a distinct and investable asset class. The Fund has already attracted strong participation from leading global and African institutional investors, including a US$253 million commitment from the Green Climate Fund (GCF)-its largest equity investment in Africa to date-alongside the European Investment Bank (EIB), the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), and a host of African pension funds. DBSA's entry further strengthens the Fund's position as a pioneering vehicle for mobilising climate finance into transformative climate-resilient infrastructure across Africa.

ICRF is structured to attract both public and private capital into infrastructure projects that integrate climate resilience from the outset. By combining concessional and commercial capital, the Fund addresses long-standing market barriers that have historically constrained investment in climate adaptation in Africa. Through blended finance and targeted de-risking mechanisms, the Fund enables the integration of resilience measures that would otherwise be difficult to finance, thereby unlocking private capital at scale.

Samaila Zubairu, President&CEO of Africa Finance Corporation commented: " ICRF is our response to a defining challenge-ensuring Africa's infrastructure is built to withstand the growing impacts of climate change. With the continent losing an estimated 2% to 5% of GDP annually to climate shocks and adaptation needs reaching up to $50 billion each year, the urgency is clear. We are therefore pleased to welcome DBSA as a key partner for the Fund. Their participation reflects strong African institutional alignment and marks a significant milestone in a partnership we look forward to deepening in the years ahead"

Boitumelo Mosako, Chief Executive Officer of the Development Bank of Southern Africa commented:“Africa does not have the luxury of waiting. Climate shocks are outpacing adaptation finance, and vulnerable communities continue to bear the greatest burden. This partnership with the Africa Finance Corporation sends a clear signal that development finance institutions are pooling their mandates, capital, and risk appetite to achieve what neither institution can accomplish alone."

The Fund brings together leading institutions including DBSA, AFC and GCF, combining their expertise, capital, and climate mandates to accelerate investment in climate-resilient infrastructure. DBSA's participation reflects its mandate to drive infrastructure-led development, support regional integration, and mobilise private sector investment, across Southern Africa, while contributing to broader continental climate adaptation and development objectives.

Explicitly designed to address the systemic risks posed by climate change to Africa's infrastructure, the Fund targets investment into renewable energy, transport and logistics, digital infrastructure, and industrial development-sectors central to enabling low-carbon economic growth across Africa while strengthening the resilience of the continent's economic systems.

AFC Capital Partners' investment strategy integrates both physical and transition climate risks, including exposure to extreme weather events, emissions pathways, and climate governance considerations. Each investment is subject to rigorous climate risk screening and assessment to ensure resilience is embedded from the outset and maintained across the full infrastructure lifecycle, setting a new benchmark for climate-resilient infrastructure delivery in Africa.

The Green Climate Fund plays a catalytic role through the provision of first-loss capital and technical assistance for climate risk assessment and monitoring, helping to de-risk investments and crowd in additional institutional capital.

Through ICRF, AFC Capital Partners is expected to mobilise up to $3.7 billion in total financing, significantly scaling investment in climate-resilient infrastructure across Africa. The Fund is building a diversified portfolio of 10 to 12 infrastructure projects across the continent, contributing to more resilient, connected, and sustainable African economies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).

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Yewande Thorpe

Communications

Africa Finance Corporation

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About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC's approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa's infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Eighteen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of energy, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 48 member countries and has invested over US$19 billion in 36 African countries since its inception.

About DBSA:

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) is one of the leading development financial institutions on the continent. DBSA's primary purpose is delivering impactful development finance solutions that ignite transformative change in South Africa and in the rest of the African continent. Improving the quality of life of people in Africa is the fundamental focus of its development impact. DBSA aims to bend the arc of history towards shared prosperity through multifaceted investments in sustainable infrastructure and human capacity.

DBSA's product solutions span all phases of the infrastructure development value chain from infrastructure planning and project preparation across a range of financing and non-financing investments to infrastructure implementation and delivery. Its primary areas of focus include Energy, ICT, Transport, Water and Sanitation with secondary areas of focus including Education, Housing and Health.