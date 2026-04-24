Sunidhi Chauhan Says 'Suno Naa Dil' Gave Her The Window To Revisit Era Of Romantic Melodies

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan has said that her recent track 'Suno Naa Dil', on which she has shared the mic with Sonu Nigam, gave her the window to explore the space of romantic melodies yet again.

The singer shared that she has been performing high energy numbers of late, and 'Suno Naa Dil' gave her a breather.

Talking about the song, Sunidhi Chauhan said,“I've been doing a lot of high-energy performances lately, and while those are super fun, stepping into a song like 'Suno Naa Dil' felt truly refreshing. It took me back to the space of romantic melodies that I've always loved being a part of. There's a certain softness and vulnerability in this song, and as a singer, it's beautiful to revisit that emotion. It's simple, honest, and that's exactly what makes it so special”.

The song is from the upcoming film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi', and is a soothing melody that explores the quieter, unspoken side of love. The song has been composed by Gulraj Singh with lyrics furnished by Manoj Yadav. The video of the song featuring effortless chemistry between Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb.

Sonu Nigam said,“There's a certain innocence in Suno Naa Dil that really stayed with me. It's not loud or overpowering, it simply flows from the heart. Songs like these remind you how powerful simplicity can be. As a singer, you don't try to 'perform' it, you just surrender to the emotion and let it guide you. That honesty is what makes a song timeless”.

Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, the film is written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. The music has been released under the label of Warner Music India and is now available on all major streaming platforms.

'Daadi Ki Shaadi' is set to arrive in cinemas on May 8, 2026.