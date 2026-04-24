Phemex Launches Prediction Market, Introduces Month-Long Forecasting Championship

APIA, Samoa, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phemex, a user-first global cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million traders, announced the official launch of its Prediction Market. The new product enables users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events, expanding Phemex's platform beyond traditional price-based markets.

Through the Prediction Market, Phemex users can take YES or NO positions on a range of events, including cryptocurrency milestones, sports tournaments, and global developments. Markets are accessible directly through existing Phemex accounts using USDT, without requiring external wallets or separate on-chain interaction.

The launch reflects growing interest in markets where information, sentiment, and probabilities can be expressed more directly than through conventional asset trading. By integrating prediction markets into its platform, Phemex aims to make this category more accessible to a broader global user base.

To mark the launch, Phemex introduced the Prediction Championship, a four-week participation event running from April 23 to May 20, 2026. The series ranks eligible users based on forecasting performance, with rewards distributed weekly and final standings recognized at the conclusion of the competition.

"Prediction markets represent an important evolution in market structure," said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. "They transform information and collective expectations into tradable signals. In a world increasingly shaped by fast-moving narratives, users are looking for more direct ways to express views on outcomes, not only on asset prices. Bringing this category onto Phemex is part of our broader strategy to build a more complete trading ecosystem around how markets actually function today."

The launch follows Phemex's recent expansion into new product verticals, including TradFi futures and AI-enabled trading tools, underscoring the company's push toward a broader multi-market platform. Looking ahead, Phemex plans to expand prediction market coverage, product functionality, and cross-category trading opportunities as demand for event-driven markets continues to grow.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation.

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Oyku Yavuz

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