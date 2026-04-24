Adsorbents Industry Research Report 2026: $7.35 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$5.62 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.35 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Scope of the Report:
- Types: Molecular Sieves, Activated Carbon, Silica Gel, Clay, and others. Applications: Water Treatment, Air Separation, Packaging, Gas Refining, and others. End-Users: Pharmaceutical, Commercial, Industrial, Petrochemical, and more. Geographic Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa. Time Series: Historical data spanning five years alongside a ten-year forecast.
Companies Featured
- Arkema SA Axens SA BASF SE Cabot Corporation Clariant AG Calgon Carbon Corporation Graver Technologies LLC Sorbead India Adsorbents Carbons Universal Carbons Global Absorbents Pvt. Ltd. Zeolyst International Ashapura Minechem Ltd. Zeotec Adsorbents Private Limited Raj Carbon Pvt. Ltd. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation PQ Corporation Zeochem AG Purolite Ltd. Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd. Lanxess AG W. R. Grace & Co. Kuraray Co. Ltd.
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Attachment
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Adsorbents Market
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