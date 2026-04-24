Rahman On Michael Jackson Biopic: Absolutely Overwhelmed!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 24 (IANS) Actor Rahman, who has made a name for himself in both Tamil and Malayalam cinema, on Friday disclosed that he was "absolutely overwhelmed" to watch 'Michael', the just released biopic of pop legend Michael Jackson.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a post on the film, Rahman, who has played the lead in a number of Tamil and Malayalam films, wrote, "First day, first show!

Watching the biopic of Michael Jackson was nothing short of magical. Seeing my all-time hero come alive on the big screen was an unforgettable experience. It took me straight back to my childhood, flooding me with pure nostalgia and emotion."

The actor, who also posted videos of him with his family member at the theatre, further said, "The film is beautifully made, capturing the essence, brilliance, and spirit of a legend. Hats off to the entire team for creating something so remarkable. This is truly a special treat for those who grew up in the '70s and '80s. Absolutely overwhelmed-what a joyful, heartwarming experience!"

Rahman isn't the only film celebrity to have praised the film.

Malayalam actress Revathi, who has also acted in Tamil films, too wrote,“#michael_jackson Watched Michael and was taken back to the early 80s when his music was a rage... what charisma he had, what an artist...”

She went on to say,“He owned the stage he performed on... there is a lot to learn about dedication, focus and being sensitive to the world around, believing that art and music can change the world!!! A true artist is one who is always trying to speak with their Art... in memory of MJ”.

For the unaware, 'Michael' is a biographical film directed by Antoine Fuqua. It follows the life of the American singer Michael Jackson, covering his involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the 1980s Bad tour.

Jackson is portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson and as a child by Juliano Krue Valdi, both in their film debuts. The supporting cast includes Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.